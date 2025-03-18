Yankees Spring Training Updates: Targeting an infield bat, ace pursuit, and Warren demotion?

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Yankees have spent the last few days trying to navigate the fallout of their injury-riddled pitching staff. With Gerrit Cole set to miss the entire season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months, general manager Brian Cashman is working through multiple scenarios to reinforce the rotation.

Between internal decisions regarding Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco and external conversations with teams about potential trades, the Yankees’ strategy is starting to take shape.

Exploring Big-Name Pitchers on the Trade Market

One of the more interesting developments came from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who reported that the Yankees have reached out to the San Diego Padres about Dylan Cease and the Miami Marlins regarding Sandy Alcantara.

Cease, a hard-throwing right-hander, is in the final year of arbitration and is set to earn $13.75 million in 2025. The Padres have been active in trade discussions, likely looking to capitalize on his value before he hits free agency next winter. Adding him would instantly bolster the Yankees’ rotation, giving them a frontline starter to pair with Max Fried.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Alcantara, on the other hand, presents a different kind of opportunity. The 29-year-old has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and while he didn’t pitch in 2024, he has looked sharp this spring. His last full season in 2023 wasn’t spectacular, as he posted a 4.14 ERA over 184.2 innings, but his 2022 season was dominant, featuring a 2.28 ERA across 228.2 innings. The Marlins would require a significant return given his team-friendly contract, which runs through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

Both pitchers offer intrigue, but neither will come cheap. Cashman has been hesitant to part with top young talent, but given the Yankees’ desperate need for another arm, he may have no choice but to consider it.

The Warren vs. Carrasco Dilemma

One of the biggest questions heading into the regular season is how the Yankees will handle their fifth rotation spot. Will Warren has been nothing short of excellent this spring, showcasing improved command and a nasty slider. Yet, despite his performance, he may end up starting the season in Triple-A.

The reason? Carlos Carrasco.

The 37-year-old veteran has been a surprise standout this spring, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings. The Yankees signed him to a minor-league deal, but he has an opt-out clause on March 22. If the Yankees don’t add him to the major league roster, he can walk and sign elsewhere.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That puts the front office in a tricky position. They don’t want to lose Carrasco, especially given their current pitching depth issues. At the same time, Warren has arguably earned a spot on the team. The likely scenario is that the Yankees start the year with Carrasco in the rotation, allowing them to get as much value out of him as possible before eventually making the switch to Warren when needed.

Looking for a Right-Handed Third Base Option

Another area of focus has been third base. Oswaldo Cabrera has secured the starting job, but his splits suggest the Yankees could use a right-handed platoon partner. Cabrera hit .265 from the left side last year, but against left-handed pitching, he batted just .159 with no home runs in 63 at-bats.

One name that has come up in rumors is Ramón Urías of the Baltimore Orioles. The 30-year-old righty hit .254 last season with a 115 wRC+ over 100 games. With two years of team control remaining, he could be a solid addition. The Yankees haven’t pulled the trigger on a deal yet, but if they don’t find a solution before Opening Day, they might be forced to roll with Oswald Peraza as the backup.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Injury Updates: Schmidt Clears a Hurdle, Stanton Still Far Away

The Yankees got a bit of good news on Monday, with Clarke Schmidt throwing a bullpen session and coming out of it feeling fine. The 28-year-old had been dealing with shoulder soreness, but after a 24-pitch session, he appears to be on track to start the season in the rotation. He’s expected to make his next start on Wednesday against the Phillies, and as long as there are no setbacks, he should be good to go for his first regular-season outing on April 6.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton remains on the shelf. The slugger is dealing with torn tendons in both elbows and a lingering calf issue. While there was some optimism that he could return around Memorial Day, that timeline remains fluid. He has yet to resume swinging a bat, and the Yankees aren’t going to rush him back.

Yankees Keeping an Eye on the Market

With the season quickly approaching, the Yankees are still evaluating all options. They have internal solutions to get them through the early months, but they haven’t ruled out external reinforcements.

Whether it’s a trade for a top-end pitcher, a depth addition at third base, or an unexpected signing, Cashman is clearly leaving no stone unturned.