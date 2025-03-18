Yankees have ‘made calls’ on 2 legit ace-level pitchers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Yankees entered spring training knowing their starting rotation was in solid shape. Then, the injury bug hit hard.

Gerrit Cole is out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery, and Luis Gil suffered a high-grade lat strain that will sideline him for at least three months. Suddenly, a once-formidable rotation is looking a little thin, and general manager Brian Cashman is reportedly working the phones in search of reinforcements.

Yankees Leaning on Internal Options

For now, the Yankees appear ready to lean on Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren as immediate solutions.

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Carrasco, a 37-year-old veteran on a minor league deal, has impressed this spring, posting a 2.45 ERA over 11 innings. The Yankees are expected to keep him on the major league roster and ride him until he inevitably starts to wear down. That could mean a delayed debut for Warren, who has also looked sharp in camp but might begin the year in Triple-A until the Yankees need him.

But relying on a 37-year-old arm with declining velocity and an untested young pitcher is a risky strategy, especially for a team with championship aspirations. That’s why Cashman is exploring the trade market.

Yankees Have Interest in Cease and Alcantara

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees have made calls on both San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease and Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Cease, 28, is in the final year of arbitration and is set to make $13.75 million this season. He was one of the most durable pitchers in baseball last year, throwing 189.1 innings with a 3.47 ERA. He also posted 10.65 strikeouts per nine, though his 69.4% left-on-base rate and 39.8% ground ball rate suggest he allowed a bit more traffic on the bases than ideal.

With the Padres looking to shed payroll and move players entering free agency, Cease is one of the top arms on the trade market. The Yankees would need to put together a competitive offer, but adding him would give them a legitimate frontline starter to pair with Max Fried.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Alcantara presents a different kind of risk. The 29-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery and didn’t pitch in 2024. His last full season in 2023 was a down year, as he posted a 4.14 ERA over 184.2 innings. However, the Yankees may be more intrigued by what he did in 2022, when he dominated with a 2.28 ERA over 228.2 innings.

This spring, Alcantara has looked strong, throwing 12.1 scoreless innings, suggesting he might be getting back to his pre-injury form. Unlike Cease, Alcantara has three years left on his five-year, $56 million deal, plus a 2027 club option. That kind of team control makes him more valuable, and the Marlins would demand a significant return in any trade.

What Would a Deal Look Like?

Sherman suggested that the Yankees may be hesitant to part with their top prospects, such as Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr., but that’s the price it may take to land a top-tier arm.

There’s also a possibility they explore the free-agent market instead, with Jordan Montgomery still available. If the Arizona Diamondbacks are willing to eat some of his salary, the Yankees could consider a reunion.

With opening day approaching, Cashman has some tough decisions to make. Adding an arm could be the difference between staying afloat in the AL East or scrambling to keep pace.