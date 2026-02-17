It’s never a bad idea to have good depth, and the Yankees are stashing experienced pieces and former top prospects in Triple-A.

To start the week, the Yankees announced they outrighted Yanquiel Fernandez to Triple-A Scranton, where they can keep him as outfield depth for a rainy day. The former top prospect certainly hasn’t had the success he hoped for in the majors, but the Yankees have no problem giving him playing time at their highest minor league level and seeing if there’s value left to be extracted.

Fernandez Brings Tools Despite MLB Struggles

Fernandez’s 2025 MLB debut was rough. Across 52 games and 147 plate appearances with the Rockies, he hit .225 with four home runs and a 55 wRC+, meaning he was 45% below league average offensively. His strikeout rate pushed 30%, and his overall production didn’t justify a roster spot on a competitive team.

At Triple-A, though, the picture looked different. Fernandez hit .284 with 13 home runs and a .502 slugging percentage across 64 games before his promotion. His arm is also elite: according to MLB Trade Rumors, Fernandez averaged 97.2 mph on throws from right field, ranking in the 100th percentile. The Yankees aren’t carrying him for his bat right now. They’re banking on a 23-year-old with legitimate tools finding his footing in a stable environment.

The Real Outfield Battle Is Between Jones and Dominguez

The more compelling story is what happens with Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez. The fourth outfield spot is up for the taking, and both players will be competing for playing time with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham locked into the starting three spots.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jones’ 2025 numbers across Double-A and Triple-A were exceptional. He combined for 35 home runs, 102 runs, 80 RBI, 29 stolen bases, and a .274 average, posting a 153 wRC+ across 116 games. The power-speed combination is legitimate, and Jones has made it clear he’s focused on more than just slugging.

Stat Value Context Home Runs 35 Top 5 in all of MiLB RBI 80 Across 116 games Stolen Bases 29 82.9% success rate wRC+ 153 53% above league average

“I think the biggest thing for me this spring is to focus on the little things that I do well: hitting the ball, playing good defense, and stealing bases,” Jones told reporters, per SNY. When pressed about offseason adjustments, he kept it simple: “It’s just a couple of minor things, but I think they’ll pay off this season.”

A 153 wRC+ in the minors is elite production, but the fourth outfielder role on a contending team doesn’t give Jones the everyday reps he needs. The Yankees know this. Sitting on the bench waiting for spot starts won’t develop him into the five-tool player his tools suggest he can become.

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Triple-A Might Be the Best Path for Both

There’s a real world where both Jones and Dominguez start the season in Triple-A, with the Yankees rolling with Oswaldo Cabrera and Amed Rosario as their primary utility options. Neither of those players will block development long-term, and both Jones and Dominguez would benefit far more from playing every day in Scranton than riding the bench in the Bronx.

The Yankees’ approach makes sense. Don’t rush talented prospects into a backup role where their development stalls. Keep them sharp, keep them playing, and make the call when an opportunity opens up. Fernandez fits neatly into that same philosophy, adding a third legitimate outfield option in Triple-A with elite arm strength and raw power that could translate if given consistency.

The depth is there. The talent is real. Now it’s about patience and timing, two things the Yankees’ front office will need to manage carefully as the season unfolds.