The Yankees have multiple utility men at their disposal during the 2026 season, including Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario. However, the return of Oswaldo Cabrera adds even more depth to both the infield and outfield. Cabrera is coming off a fractured ankle, but he’s fully ready to go and healthy to start spring training, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, who is also a cohost on the Fireside Yankees podcast, an Empire Sports Media production.

That doesn’t mean his position is cemented. In fact, he might have to battle for a spot on the roster this spring with a genuine fear of being sent to Triple-A. Cabrera hasn’t exactly been an offensive powerhouse over the past few seasons, but rather represents a great clubhouse piece with a great personality and solid defense across the board. He’s able to play every position aside from pitcher, which adds serious value to his roster spot.

The Offensive Numbers Tell a Troubling Story

Season Games AVG OBP SLG wRC+ 2022 44 .247 .312 .429 110 2023 115 .211 .275 .299 59 2024 109 .247 .296 .365 89 2025 34 .243 .322 .308 83

Cabrera’s offensive production has declined significantly since his promising 2022 debut. His wRC+ dropped from 110 (10% above league average) in 2022 to a dismal 59 in 2023—41% below league average. While he rebounded slightly in 2024 (89 wRC+), his 2025 season was cut short by injury after just 34 games, and his 83 wRC+ suggests the offensive struggles continued.

His power has evaporated. After hitting six home runs in 171 plate appearances as a rookie, Cabrera managed only one home run across 122 plate appearances in 2025. His slugging percentage dropped from .429 in 2022 to .308 in 2025, and his stolen base total fell from eight in 2023 to zero last season. The speed and pop that made him intriguing as a prospect have disappeared.

Defensive Versatility Keeps Him Relevant

What saves Cabrera from being a clear roster cut is his ability to play everywhere. The Yankees can slot him at second base, third base, shortstop, or any outfield position without significant defensive drop-off. That versatility is rare and valuable, especially on a roster that will need flexibility as players deal with injuries throughout the season.

His clubhouse presence also matters. Cabrera is well-liked by teammates and coaching staff, and his positive personality keeps the locker room energy high. But personality and versatility only carry you so far when your offensive production is 17% below league average (83 wRC+ in 2025). The Yankees need utility players who can contribute offensively when called upon, not just fill defensive holes.

Anthony Volpe’s Return Changes the Equation

Cabrera’s long-term standing with the team might be in question, especially when Anthony Volpe returns from his injury. Jose Caballero will start the season at shortstop, but once Volpe is back in his usual role, Caballero shifts into a super utility role. That creates a logjam where Cabrera’s opportunities dwindle.

The Yankees already have Amed Rosario on the roster as another utility option, and Rosario brings more offensive upside than Cabrera at this stage. If the Yankees are forced to choose between carrying three utility players or sending one to Triple-A, Cabrera’s declining bat makes him the most expendable.

He will have to come out hot in spring training to secure his roster spot. A strong showing—both offensively and defensively—could remind the Yankees why they valued him in 2022. But if his bat continues to struggle and his power remains absent, the front office won’t hesitate to option him to Triple-A and keep players who can contribute more consistently at the plate.

Cabrera’s health is no longer an excuse. He’s fully recovered from the fractured ankle and ready to compete. Now it’s up to him to prove he belongs on the Opening Day roster.