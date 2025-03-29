Yankees spent $218 million on a perfect insurance policy

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t blink when it came to spending big this offseason, handing out a massive seven-year, $218 million contract to left-handed ace Max Fried. After years of anchoring the Atlanta Braves’ rotation, Fried now finds himself wearing pinstripes with the weight of the Bronx on his shoulders.

The Yankees brought him in to be an elite complementary piece behind Gerrit Cole — but fate had other plans.

Fried Becomes the Ace by Default

Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, is out for the 2025 season with a torn UCL, leaving the Yankees scrambling for answers at the top of their rotation. Instead of panicking, they leaned on their newest investment.

Fried, 31, has been one of the most consistent and efficient starters in the National League for the past five years. He posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings last season, carving up hitters with pristine command, smart sequencing, and a knack for keeping the ball on the ground.

He may not light up the radar gun, but Fried wins with pitchability — and the Yankees are betting that formula plays just fine in the AL East.

A Rotation Built on Lefties

In an ironic twist, the Yankees are entering 2025 with two lefties leading the rotation. Fried is now the de facto ace, with Carlos Rodón slotting in as the number two after an encouraging Opening Day outing against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rodón tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball in a 4–2 win, striking out seven along the way. It was a strong start to what the Yankees hope is a bounce-back season after a rocky 2024.

Fried, who will make his Yankees debut on Saturday in Game 2 of the series against Milwaukee, brings a different style. He’s not going to overwhelm you with raw stuff — instead, he lives on precision. His 58.8% ground ball rate last year ranked among the best in baseball, and he rarely gives up big innings.

In other words, Fried is a run prevention artist. It’s up to the Yankees defense to paint the rest of the picture.

Planning Ahead for Cole’s Absence

The Yankees saw the writing on the wall. Gerrit Cole had a flexor strain scare in 2024, and while he powered through that season, it felt like they were living on borrowed time. The elbow didn’t hold up in the long run, and instead of being caught flat-footed, the Yankees had already hedged their bets.

Signing Fried before Cole officially went down now looks like a masterstroke.

There’s no telling what the future holds for Cole. Tommy John surgery could mean a long rehab process, and there’s no guarantee he’ll come back as dominant as before. For now, the Yankees have a new number one — and Max Fried has everything they need to keep the rotation afloat.

He’ll get his chance to show it Saturday, and with a new contract, a new home, and a spotlight that never dims, the next chapter of his career begins in the Bronx.