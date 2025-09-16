Yankees’ speedy prospect joins 50 stolen base club in 2025

It’s been an incredible first full season for Brendan Jones, as the Yankees have aggressively promoted him through their farm system from Single-A to Double-A.

He’s been excellent at whatever level the Yankees have put him at, and while he lacks the overwhelming offensive tools that some of his contemporaries have.

What he does have is blazing speed and incredible baserunning abilities which he put on full display during his 2025 campaign, pulling off an eye-catching feat.

Swiping 51 bases in 60 attempts, Jones led the Yankees’ Minor League system in stolen bases with elite efficiency, the first NYY player to do so at the pro level since Anthony Volpe in 2022.

Brendan Jones Showed Off Incredible Speed in First Full Season With Yankees

Out of the 3,615 Minor League players to take an at-bat this season, only 30 stole 50 or more bases, as Brendan Jones terrorized pitchers and catchers on the bases.

He’s one of the most efficient high-volume stealers in the Minor Leagues, and we could see the left-handed hitting outfielder make his MLB debut in 2025.

Inside the organization, the Yankees love the player he’s become, sharing striking similarities to Brett Gardner in both how he plays and his demeanor.

An intense competitor on the diamond, Jones is a versatile defender in the outfield who has become comfortable playing all three positions.

Brendan Jones has come a long way as a hitter as well, swatting 11 home runs with a .151 ISO while playing at two levels where the run environemtn was unfavorable for hitters.

He’s hit for more game power than the league-average at both levels played, and that’s an enticing development for someone who’s game is centered around getting on-base and making contact.

When drafted, Jones ranked near the bottom of the draft board in terms of game power, but the Yankees worked on helping him improve his power output.

It’s not about getting him to become obsessed with power, but rather figuring out ways to square up the ball on the line.

If he can hit hard line drives, especially to his pull side, Brendan Jones will have a lot of hits and some of those batted balls will leave the yard as well.

With 82 walks, Jones trailed only George Lombard Jr. for the organizational lead in batting walks, and that patience allows him to work the count, get on base, and create chaos on the bases.

Brendan Jones put up a 131 wRC+ at Double-A and could be moved up to Triple-A at the start of next season with a strong Spring Training.