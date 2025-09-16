Yankees to give Aaron Judge consecutive starts in right field for the first time since returning from injury

The New York Yankees opened their series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday with something they’ve sorely missed—Aaron Judge back in right field.

After not being in right field since last Thursday, Judge finally stepped onto the grass instead of being confined to designated hitter duty.

On July 26, a flexor strain forced Judge to the injured list. That type of injury often demands weeks—sometimes months—before a player can throw without pain.

Yet the Yankees brought him back after just over a week, a move that raised eyebrows and demanded caution with his workload.

Their gamble was that his bat was too vital to sit, even if his arm wasn’t fully healed.

The team’s urgency was understandable. They had struggled to create consistent offense during his absence, and every game felt like a grind.

Judge’s mere presence in the lineup changes how opposing pitchers attack the Yankees’ order. Pitchers nibble more carefully, knowing one mistake could disappear over the wall in seconds.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A Careful Return, Built on Patience and Ingenuity

In his initial return in early August, Judge’s role was restricted to hitting, which stripped the Yankees of his defensive presence.

Manager Aaron Boone had to reshuffle the defensive puzzle, occasionally slotting Giancarlo Stanton into unfamiliar spots just to keep Judge’s bat in the lineup.

The result was a makeshift alignment that felt like holding together a sinking ship with duct tape—functional, but temporary.

When Judge returned to the field in early September, his throwing looked timid and guarded, almost like a quarterback coming back from shoulder surgery.

Every toss carried a hint of hesitation, a reminder that he was far from his pre-injury form. Boone kept him on a strict rotation between DH and right field, refusing to gamble with his most valuable piece.

That strategy frustrated some fans who craved a faster return to normal, but Boone stayed firm. He understood that overextending Judge now could jeopardize the Yankees’ postseason hopes later.

A setback in August could turn into heartbreak in October, and Boone wasn’t about to let impatience ruin their best chance at a deep run.

Meanwhile, Judge quietly pushed through the mental challenge of not being able to impact the game defensively.

For a player who prides himself on complete performance, sitting in the DH role felt limiting. Yet he kept showing up, kept grinding, and kept delivering at the plate while his arm caught up to his bat.

A Crucial Test Before the Playoff Push

That caution makes Tuesday’s game especially symbolic. For the first time since his injury, Judge is scheduled to play back-to-back games in right field.

Aaron Boone tells us Aaron Judge will be back in right field tonight



It's his first time playing back-to-back days in the field since returning from the IL pic.twitter.com/BHQYSUHHGk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 16, 2025

As Talkin’ Yanks reported, Boone confirmed the decision, saying Judge would return to right again Tuesday night.

It’s not just a scheduling note—it’s a statement of trust in Judge’s recovery and his importance to their postseason dreams.

His offensive production has surged in recent weeks, almost as if his bat decided to carry the load while his arm healed.

Judge now sits at 48 home runs with a jaw-dropping 199 wRC+, reclaiming the AL MVP lead and earning the league’s Player of the Week honors.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Having him fully functional on both sides of the ball could tilt the balance of the postseason race.

The Yankees are betting on patience paying off. Their goal is to have Judge operating at near full strength by October, when every defensive play and every extra base could swing an entire series.

How his elbow responds after consecutive days in the field will offer a crucial glimpse into whether that plan is working—or needs more time.

And if Judge does return to his full, two-way dominance in time for October, it could transform the Yankees entirely.

His bat already terrifies opponents, but his presence in right field brings stability that allows the rest of the defense to settle.

When Judge is roaming the outfield and launching moonshots, the Yankees carry an unmistakable aura of inevitability.

