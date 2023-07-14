Yankees’ speedy outfielder starts rehab assignment

May 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pinch runner Greg Allen (30) scores on a double by shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are anticipating some outfield support in the upcoming weeks. Though the ideal reinforcement would be the return of Aaron Judge, they are setting their sights on speedster Greg Allen, who began his rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa this past Friday.

Greg Allen’s Acquisition: The Initial Performance

Allen was procured from the Boston Red Sox several weeks back. During his time with the Yankees this year, he appeared in 10 games, recording a batting average of .214 and an OBP (On-Base Percentage) of .313, inclusive of a home run and an RBI (Run Batted In). The 30-year-old outfielder was primarily deployed in pinch-running situations towards the end of games, courtesy of his impressive speed. Allen’s speed prowess led to five crucial runs, some of which turned the tide in the Yankees’ favor.

Allen’s History with the Yankees and Subsequent Stint with the Pirates

Allen is no stranger to the Yankees, having spent some time with the team in the past. He participated in 15 games during the 2021 season, achieving a commendable batting average of .270 and an impressive OBP of .417. However, he was released, leading him to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. While with the Pirates, Allen played 46 games, hitting at .186 with a .260 OBP, but managed to score 17 runs.

Allen’s Role: The Need for Speed and Athleticism

Allen clearly fills a distinct niche with his exceptional base running skills. This could prove to be an asset that the Yankees desperately need, considering the current lack of athleticism on their roster. Allen’s return to form post-rehab could lend much-needed speed and dynamism to the Yankees’ outfield, at least in a reserve role with pinch-hitting value.