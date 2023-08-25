Yankees’ speedy outfielder bails from team, elects free agency

May 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pinch runner Greg Allen (30) scores on a double by shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Yankees called up rising talents Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza, they designated speedy outfielder Greg Allen for assignment, simultaneously placing depth outfielder Billy McKinney on the injured list due to a lower back strain.

The Yankees had a specific role in mind for Allen when they acquired him from the Red Sox: they aimed to leverage his speed as a late-game pinch runner.

In his limited time with the team, Allen made 22 appearances but garnered just 28 plate appearances. Within these moments, he managed to accumulate six runs, with a batting average of .217 and a .333 OBP. His stats reveal a 35.7% strikeout rate, a 7.1% walk rate, and a 124 wRC+. In simple terms, Allen was most effective as a runner, aiding the Yankees in edging out narrow victories during the first half of the season before an injury sidelined him.

The Road to Free Agency: Allen’s Departure

After Allen cleared waivers, the Bombers attempted to outright him to Triple-A Scranton. However, Allen chose free agency in search of a new team, one that might offer him starting opportunities. It seems like even backup players are distancing themselves from the Yankees, perhaps indicative of broader organizational issues.

The Troubled Landscape of the Yankees’ Outfield

The Yankees’ outfield this season has been less than stellar. With stars like Aaron Judge struggling to maintain their health and Harrison Bader performing poorly on offense—though excelling defensively—the situation is far from ideal. The left field slot has seen a carousel of players, including McKinney, Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and the recently departed Allen. Pereira’s recent promotion signals the Yankees’ focus on the future, but the lack of an immediate solution leaves the team in a precarious position.

The Prospects Shine: A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the issues plaguing the outfield, there’s a silver lining. The Yankees are increasingly offering opportunities to their young prospects, who may evolve into starting players in the long term. This forward-thinking strategy certainly seems more promising than plugging gaps with career-depth pieces and crossing their fingers for a miraculous turnaround.