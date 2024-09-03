Yankees’ speed demon takes big step forward toward return from injury

The Yankees are gradually getting healthier, and with the postseason just a month away, September presents an opportunity for the team to build momentum and head in the right direction. Although Gerrit Cole’s early exit from Monday night’s game due to right calf cramps was far from ideal, the issue does not appear to be overly serious.

The Yankees Have Reinforcements on the Way

Fortunately, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are expected to return this weekend, bolstering both the rotation and bullpen, depending on how manager Aaron Boone decides to utilize them. Additionally, utility infielder Jon Berti is anticipated to return in the coming days, with his rehab assignment moving from Double-A to Triple-A as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jon Berti’s Impact

Berti has been sidelined for the past few months with a calf injury that significantly set him back. His last appearance was on May 24 against the San Diego Padres.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before his injury, the 34-year-old veteran was hitting .273/.322/.327, with one home run, six RBIs, and four stolen bases in just 17 games. Projecting that stolen base rate over a full 162-game season, Berti was on pace to swipe 44 bases.

While Berti is more of a supplementary piece than a regular starter, his speed is a valuable asset. He ranks in the 94th percentile for sprint speed, and the Yankees can certainly leverage that advantage in the coming weeks.

Roster Adjustments

Recently, the Yankees activated newly acquired outfielder Duke Ellis for his speed, but Berti will likely take his place on the active roster once he completes his rehab and returns from injury. With the postseason looming, every strategic decision will count, and Berti’s return could provide the Yankees with a much-needed boost in versatility and speed.