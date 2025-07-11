Yankees southpaw replaces rotation mate on the All-Star Game roster

For the New York Yankees, Max Fried has been everything they hoped for—and more—in his first season in pinstripes.

The $218 million lefty has delivered a sparkling 2.27 ERA across 119 innings, firmly establishing himself as the staff ace. With Gerrit Cole sidelined due to Tommy John surgery, Fried stepped up and took the reins without flinching.

Fried’s dominance earned him a well-deserved All-Star nod, but a surprising twist followed—he won’t be attending the Midsummer Classic.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fried Skipping the All-Star Game, but All Is Well

While news of Fried’s removal from the All-Star Game raised eyebrows, it’s not injury-related. Quite the opposite, actually.

According to Gary Phillips, Fried is perfectly healthy and is lined up to start for the Yankees on Saturday. That timing suggests his absence from the All-Star Game is a workload decision or a personal request to rest.

Max Fried is still scheduled to start for the #Yankees tomorrow. I'm told he's fine.



Also, kind of a moot point now, but All-Star managers don't pick the SPs. MLB does. Managers set the lineups but only offer input on the SPs.



There had been some assumptions Aaron Boone… https://t.co/o2PIwnbavb — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 11, 2025

Given his heavy usage in the first half, especially in a rotation missing Cole, the move makes sense. Preserving Fried’s arm could be crucial for the Yankees’ playoff push.

Rodon Gets the Call—and Deserves It

With Fried stepping aside, Carlos Rodon steps into the spotlight. The veteran southpaw will now make his third All-Star appearance—and first as a Yankee.

‘Los is headed to ATL ??



Congrats @Carlos_Rodon55 on being named an All-Star! ? pic.twitter.com/9474G11nrM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2025

Rodon was previously selected in 2021 with the White Sox and again in 2022 with the Giants. This return to the midsummer showcase feels especially sweet after a bumpy start of his career in the Bronx.

He entered 2025 with something to prove after injuries and inconsistency marred his 2023 campaign and postseason struggles marked his 2024. So far, he’s delivered on that challenge with grit and results.

An Up-and-Down Stretch Doesn’t Diminish Rodon’s Value

Over his last six outings, Rodon has posted a 5.34 ERA—a stretch that’s dragged down his recent numbers. But context is everything.

Before that rough patch, Rodon was dealing. His season ERA still stands at an impressive 3.30, and he’s racked up 127 strikeouts in just under 112 innings.

Even amid turbulence, Rodon continues to take the ball every fifth day and compete. That availability alone has been a massive asset for a rotation held together by duct tape early in the season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Redemption and Reward for the $162 Million Arm

Rodon’s resurgence hasn’t come by accident—it’s the result of deep adjustments and a renewed mental edge.

He’s overhauled his pitch mix, retooled his mechanics, and attacked hitters with renewed confidence. The numbers reflect the work: His 1.8 fWAR already eclipses his entire 2024 total of 1.6.

For a player who was once labeled a free-agent bust, Rodon is beginning to look every bit like the frontline starter the Yankees hoped they were signing.

The Yankees’ Rotation Still Has Its Backbone

With Fried leading the charge and Rodon reclaiming All-Star form, the Yankees’ rotation has morphed from a crisis into a strength.

It’s like building a house during a storm—imperfect, but still standing tall thanks to the structure holding everything together. Rodon has been that structure when the Yankees needed it most.

Fried may be skipping the All-Star Game, but with Rodon taking his place, the Bronx still gets representation from its rising southpaw duo.

READ MORE: Yankees promote 2 electric prospects to Double-A