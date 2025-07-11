Yankees promote 2 electric prospects to Double-A

The Yankees didn’t expect their farm system to steal the spotlight this season, yet that’s exactly what’s unfolding right now.

It’s been a refreshing twist for a franchise often criticized for shallow prospect pools outside the top tier.

A surge of unexpected player growth has turned their minor leagues into a crucial backbone of hope.

At the center of it all is starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, who has become one of the most electric stories in the organization this year.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cam Schlittler turns heads with triple-digit heat

Schlittler was hardly on any major radar at this time last season, but he’s now forcing people to pay close attention.

The right-hander unlocked a new level in 2025, consistently touching 100 mph with his fastball.

That kind of velocity is like lightning in a bottle — unpredictable and rare, leaving scouts and hitters equally stunned.

His rise has been so quick that the Yankees are already fielding trade calls, knowing they might possess a future ace.

Given their cautious approach, moving Schlittler feels unlikely, at least without a massive return.

Rodriguez-Cruz carving up hitters with dominant stuff

While Schlittler has captured the spotlight, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is making a quiet push of his own.

The Yankees acquired him in a savvy deal with the Boston Red Sox, sending catcher Carlos Narvaez in return.

Boston’s happy with Narvaez, but the Yankees are ecstatic over Rodriguez-Cruz’s upside.

In High-A Hudson Valley, he posted a sparkling 2.26 ERA over 83.2 innings, striking out 10.65 per nine.

Even more impressive is his blend of a 71.4% left on base rate and a 51.3% ground ball rate.

That mix of whiffs and weak contact is exactly what pitching coaches drool over.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Avina emerges as a power bat with patience

Outfielder Jace Avina might be one of the biggest surprises among the Yankees’ ascending position players this year.

Originally a Brewers draft pick in 2021, he’s blossomed in Hudson Valley, showcasing serious growth.

Through 52 games, Avina is slashing .295/.412/.506 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

His 24.4% strikeout rate paired with a sharp 13.6% walk rate demonstrates a maturing approach.

That patience at the plate combined with rising power led to a stellar 162 wRC+.

If he adjusts well to Double-A pitching, New York could have another valuable outfield option to either groom or trade.

Yankees’ pipeline fueling present and future plans

For once, the Yankees’ minor league system feels like it’s overflowing with meaningful talent instead of just hype.

Rodriguez-Cruz’s nasty repertoire and Avina’s power give them intriguing chess pieces for future deals.

Schlittler, with his blazing heater, remains the crown jewel, representing the kind of high-octane arm you build rotations around.