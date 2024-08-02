Yankees’ slugger could be the key ingredient to a big playoff push

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees know that Juan Soto and Aaron Judge will continue to dominate at a high level, but the rest of their batting order has been volatile over the past few months. They recently acquired Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins to support the heart of the batting order and recently returned Giancarlo Stanton from injury.

Making a late playoff push ultimately depends on the Yankees’ health across the board, but a key ingredient aside from their top two offensive weapons is Stanton, a 34-year-old veteran who’s coming off a hamstring injury.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Need Stanton Healthy

With Stanton cemented as the team’s designated hitter, offering zero defensive value, the Yankees need his bat to produce consistently. Coming off his worst season as a professional, hitting .191 with a .275 OBP last year, he’s rebounded nicely in 2024.

Over 72 games, Stanton is hitting .245/.302/.483, including 18 homers and 45 RBIs, with a 121 wRC+. While his walk rate sits at 7.2%, the lowest in his career, he still provides plenty of power and value. He ranks in the 90th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and bat speed. He has some of the best slugging metrics in the game, and it’s not even close — when he makes contact, he is capable of pummeling the baseball. In fact, he had a 120 mph single against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, suggesting he hasn’t lost a step despite returning from an injury that kept him out for more than a month.

Dominant With Runners in Scoring Position

Stanton is one of the Yankees’ best hitters, with runners in scoring position, hitting .288/.358/.575, including a .933 OPS and 162 wRC+. That type of production can’t be replicated with backups, and the Bombers need his bad at all times to reinforce their offense.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Stanton’s contributions will be essential to the equation when the playoffs roll around. He’s played 27 playoff games in his career, hitting .260, including 16 homers and a 153 wRC+. All of his playoff games come with the Yankees, so his importance can’t be disregarded.

The Yankees have been utilizing Stanton in the cleanup role again, but Austin Wells, the Yankees’ rookie catcher, has been extremely impressive in that regard. Batting cleanup, Wells is hitting .324 over 44 plate appearances, striking out nine times and collecting 12 hits with two homers. Given Wells’ recent dominance, the Yankees may feel as though Stanton should slide into the five-hole, allowing Jazz to bat sixth and reinforcing the bottom half of the lineup.