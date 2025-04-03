Yankees’ sleeper relief pitcher hasn’t given up a run in months

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the spotlight often shines brightest on the big bats and front-line starters, the Yankees might be watching a bullpen sleeper blossom right before their eyes. Yoendrys Gomez, the 25-year-old right-hander, has quietly built one of the more impressive streaks in the organization.

Gomez hasn’t allowed an earned run in a professional game since last year, and the numbers back up what the eye test is beginning to reveal—this kid is turning into a real weapon.

Months Without an Earned Run

Gomez pitched 11.1 innings for the Yankees during the 2024 campaign, finishing with a 3.97 ERA. While that number doesn’t jump off the page, his stuff looked live, and he clearly had something to build on.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

He followed that up with a perfect spring training, tossing another 11.1 scoreless innings. And now, to kick off his 2025 season, Gomez has already logged 4.1 more scoreless frames, including three crucial innings of mop-up duty on Wednesday night against a scorching-hot Arizona lineup.

That brings his total to 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings across spring and regular season ball.

A Noticeable Uptick in Velocity

One of the most encouraging signs has been Gomez’s velocity jump. In 2024, his four-seam fastball averaged 92.2 mph. That number has climbed to 94.2 mph to start 2025. The added juice is making a big difference, especially in conjunction with his sharp-breaking slider, which continues to generate plenty of weak contact.

He’s never going to be a high-strikeout guy—he recorded just one punchout in Wednesday’s appearance—but he makes up for that with poise and pitchability.

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

Strong Outing vs. Arizona

Gomez threw 43 pitches over three innings against the Diamondbacks, working around some traffic thanks to three walks. While the command wasn’t perfect, he never let things spiral. That’s been a theme during this scoreless run—he keeps hitters off balance and doesn’t give in.

Against a team like Arizona, who just carved up Carlos Rodón early, Gomez calmly settled the game down and gave the Yankees a shot to crawl back late.

Weak Contact and High Trust

Manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees coaching staff clearly trust Gomez in key spots already. While he’s not being used in late-inning leverage roles just yet, it feels like only a matter of time if he continues this level of performance.

He may not be flashy, but Yoendrys Gomez is building a résumé that deserves attention—and the Yankees might’ve stumbled into a key bullpen contributor without anyone noticing.