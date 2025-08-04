Yankees sign veteran starter to minor league contract for depth

The New York Yankees are rolling the dice, hoping there’s one last ember left in Kenta Maeda’s fading MLB fire.

At 37 years old, Maeda’s career seems to be slipping toward its twilight. But the Yankees, facing a thin upper-minors pitching corps, see value in taking a flier.

They signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal, fully aware the odds aren’t in their favor.

Maeda’s Struggles Paint a Clear Picture

Maeda opened the season with the Detroit Tigers, and things unraveled quickly. He posted a 7.88 ERA in just seven appearances.

All of those came out of the bullpen, a role Maeda has never thrived in. The Tigers had seen enough by early May and cut ties.

Chicago then took a stab at reviving Maeda, stashing him in Triple-A Iowa. But over 12 starts, he delivered a disappointing 5.97 ERA.

Despite showing occasional flashes, Maeda never threatened to earn a promotion with the Cubs. He was released over the weekend, seemingly at the end of the road.

Why the Yankees See Even a Dim Spark as Valuable

The Yankees’ upper-level pitching depth isn’t in great shape. Behind the big-league staff, there’s a concerning lack of MLB-ready starters.

That void—amplified by Marcus Stroman’s recent release—created the perfect opening for a reclamation project like Maeda.

The organization isn’t banking on him saving the season, but it’s the kind of move that quietly fortifies depth without risk.

Think of it like tossing a life preserver into the ocean—you may not find anyone, but it beats watching someone drown.

Yankees Leaning on Internal Rotation Depth—for Now

Even after bringing in key bullpen arms like David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird, the Yankees didn’t add to their rotation at the deadline.

Instead, they’ve placed their trust in the imminent returns of Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough, plus the continued growth of Will Warren and Cam Schlittler.

Still, one injury to the rotation could shift everything. In that scenario, Maeda may go from afterthought to emergency starter.

For Maeda, It’s a Shot at Redemption

At this stage, Maeda seems content with Triple-A. He knows it’s likely his last stop before retirement—or one final chance.

The Yankees’ player development system, known for unlocking surprising value, gives him a better chance than most organizations could offer.

It’s the kind of bet that rarely pays off, but when it does, it makes everyone look brilliant. The Yankees have almost nothing to lose.

Maeda’s Future Depends on Opportunity and Luck

Maeda isn’t expected to suddenly become a frontline option again. He’s here as insurance, a depth piece, a long shot.

But for a team trying to stay afloat amid a tough postseason race, even long shots are worth exploring. The Yankees are hoping this one hits.

It will entirely depend on Maeda, though, a seasoned veteran with a thousand battles under his belt.

