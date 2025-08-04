Yankees have pair of outfield prospects breaking out in 2025

The 2024 MLB Draft was a pitching-heavy class for the New York Yankees, starting with the selection of Ben Hess in the first-round through the seventh round where they picked Wyatt Parliment.

Selecting seven consecutive arms set the tone for them, but a pair of mid-draft outfielders might end up stealing some of the spotlight.

Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones have caught fire, putting themselves in a position where they’re not just consensus top-30 prospects in the organization, but some of the best position players the farm has to offer.

They have different profiles, but both are looking like developmental successes, and if they continue this ascent, they could challenge for outfield jobs in either 2026 or 2027.

READ MORE: Yankees’ controversial infielder quietly having a monster offensive turnaround

Dillon Lewis Is Displaying Tantalizing Upside With the Yankees

When the Yankees used their 13th Round Pick on outfielder Dillon Lewis, they knew the player they were getting was very raw and would need to re-work a lot regarding his offensive game in order to have success.

The raw tools were the selling point; Lewis is a remarkable athlete who has hit baseballs up to 113.9 MPH while ranking in the 100th Percentile in 90th Percentile Exit Velocity (109.3 MPH) at the Single-A level.

A hot month of May would earn him a promotion to Hudson Valley, the Yankees’ High-A affiliate who has seen plenty of future big leaguers don their uniform since 2021.

Following a brutal start that saw Lewis hit .183 with a .348 SLG% through his first 28 games with the Renegades, Dillon Lewis would catch fire and crush South Atlantic League pitching.

NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS ONE?



Dillon Lewis stays hot with this 2-run bomb! pic.twitter.com/HTMLXh6lv6 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 30, 2025

Hitting .328 with a .990 OPS, we’re continuing to see him adapt and adjust at new levels, and the Yankees are also seeing the contact rates continue to climb.

After posting a 72.7% Contact% in Single-A, Lewis is up to a 74.9% Contact% in High-A, sporting a strikeout rate below 20% in 46 games at that level.

Strikeouts were an issue for Lewis in Tampa, but since being promoted he’s cut them down and is continuing to crush the baseball with authority.

With 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases through 92 games, Dillon Lewis is flashing an enticing power-speed combination, and he does so with excellent outfield defense.

Dillon dives!!



Dillon Lewis makes a great diving catch to end the inning! pic.twitter.com/VCdUWYLZXq — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 1, 2025

His excellent speed and ability to accelerate makes him a smooth defender in the outfield who could become a big-league centerfielder.

Expect to see him on the upcoming top-30 update for the Yankees which will be coming out on Thursday, and his addition won’t be as a bottom-of-the-list prospect as well.

READ MORE: Yankees might be forced to bench starting catcher soon

A Power Surge Has Brendan Jones On Crash Course For the Big Leagues

Selected a round before Dillon Lewis, the Yankees were getting an undersized outfielder who was overlooked in the draft process, as Brendan Jones was not your prototypical outfield prospect.

His exit velocity numbers at the collegiate level would give him close to a 20-grade in terms of Raw Power, but with the Yankees he would make some key swing adjustments to keep the ball in the air and get it to right field.

A swift promotion to High-A in 2024 would be followed up by another swift promotion to Double-A, where he’s seen his game power explode.

With seven home runs in 46 games and an Isolated Power over .200, Jones has continued to crush Eastern League pitching, raising his OPS at that level to .819.

Considering how pitcher-friendly Double-A is, this rush of offense for Brendan Jones has made him one of the best prospects in the Yankees’ organization.

WE AIN'T HEAR NO BELL



Brendan Jones (@Yankees No. 20 prospect) drills a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/8grDCmoHrF — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 2, 2025

He’s gone from swinging just 38.3% of the time in High-A to 46.1% of the time in Double-A, continuing to sport a high launch angle and great pull rates.

Brendan Jones has the third-most walks in the Yankees’ organization (57) and has swiped 33 bases in 90 games, giving him a brilliant OBP and some added danger when he reaches base.

Now that the power’s coming around, Jones is becoming a well-rounded offensive engine who can serve as a lead-off hitter if he continues progressing at this rate.

The Yankees might have to consider a Triple-A promotion for Jones, who has been challenged over and over again by the organization but has yet to hit a speed bump.

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I believe Brendan Jones would perform well defensively at left field, a position that has bedeviled some outfielders because of Yankee Stadium’s tough dimensions.

When you look at the swing, you see reminants of Brett Gardner, who patrolled that position for over a decade playing just for the Yankees in his career.

Much like Gardy, Jones plays with an intensity and urgency on the diamond that causes opponents to be on high-alert when he’s in the outfield, on the bases, or at the plate.

It’s a scrappy profile meshed with some modern hitting philosophies on pulling elevated contact, creating the kind of player who could become a fan-favorite for the Yankees in 2026.