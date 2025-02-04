Yankees sign lefty specialist to one-year deal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees made another move to bolster their bullpen on Tuesday, signing left-handed reliever Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.85 million contract with a club option for 2026, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Given their lack of lefty relief options, bringing Hill back into the fold makes plenty of sense, especially considering his unique skill set.

A Ground Ball Machine

Hill isn’t your typical flamethrowing reliever who racks up strikeouts. Instead, he thrives on weak contact and keeping the ball on the ground. In 2024, he tossed 67 innings, recording a 3.36 ERA. His ability to induce ground balls at a staggering 68.2% rate makes him a valuable asset, particularly in Yankee Stadium, where limiting home runs is always a priority.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

While his strikeout rate was an exceptionally low 4.16 per nine innings, he balanced that with excellent control, allowing just 2.55 walks per nine. Hill’s effectiveness against left-handed hitters remains one of his biggest strengths, giving the Yankees a specialist they can rely on in key matchups.

Filling a Necessary Void

The Yankees have been thin on reliable left-handed bullpen arms, and Hill helps address that issue.

While the Yankees have prioritized adding high-strikeout arms to their bullpen in recent years, Hill represents a different kind of weapon—one who relies on deception, movement, and keeping hitters off balance rather than overpowering them. That kind of diversity in a bullpen can be crucial, particularly in a postseason setting where matchups dictate everything.

A Smart, Low-Cost Move

At just $2.85 million for 2025 with a club option for 2026, this is a no-risk signing for the Yankees. If Hill continues to be effective, they have the option to keep him at an affordable rate. If he struggles, they can move on without much financial impact.

The Yankees have been methodical in their approach this offseason, and while this isn’t a splashy move, it’s a necessary one. Hill adds depth, experience, and a skill set that fills a clear need, giving the Yankees more flexibility as they finalize their roster for the season ahead.