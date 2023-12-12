Yankees sign Red Sox pitching prospect to free agent deal

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are looking for more pitching depth to help reinforce their bullpen after trading away several prominent prospects over the past week. In total, they traded seven pitchers to the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres in exchange for Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham.

Of course, some of these pitchers have legitimate upside and could end up becoming fantastic arms in the MLB, but others are still trying to refine their pitch mix and build confidence. The Yankees have been proactive in trying to add low-key arms that could have some potential, leading them to Red Sox prospect Oddanier Mosqueda.

What does Oddanier Mosqueda Bring to the Yankees?

Mosqueda is 24 years old and has a lefty arm. He spent his entire minor league career with Boston, pitching 61 innings this past season in Triple-A. With Worchester, he hosted a 5.31 ERA, collecting 10.92 strikeouts per nine, a 69.7% left-on-base rate, and 37% ground ball rate. He walked 5.75 batters per nine and allowed an 18.9% HR/FB ratio.

By most accounts, Mosqueda was less than adequate. However, he’s young and Yankees’ pitching coach Matt Blake may be able to turn him around and get some solid value.

Some believe that Mosqueda could be a spot starter in the future, a similar role to what Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez played in 2023. Obviously, he has struggled to a degree at times, but the Yankees must like his pitch mix and see him as a developmental asset.