Yankees sign Jose Trevino to 1-year deal

Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Trevino won’t be hanging up his pinstripes this winter. He and the New York Yankees have come to terms on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million, as Ari Koslow of Fantasypros relayed to the masses.

Yankees Give Jose Trevino Biggest Payday of His Career

Trevino, 31, earned his first seven-figure deal since entering the majors in 2018. In his first year of arbitration, the Yankees made sure to latch on to their reliable catcher until the end of 2024.

Trevino’s signing marked a long list of transactions that Yankees brass have executed, as their revamped roster shapes up for an expected World Series run next year.

Trevino’s Output Will Be Valued in 2024

In 157 plate appearances, Trevino batted .210, launched four home runs, and recorded 15 runs and RBIs a piece. Behind the plate, Trevino had 411 putouts which strengthened his .993 fielding percentage.

With Isaiah Kiner-Falefa no longer on the roster, Trevino will be all the more valued by Yankees head coach Aaron Boone going forward.