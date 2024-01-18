Yankees sign former Angels utility man to MiLB deal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been stacking up on utility men over the past few weeks, with their latest acquisition of former Los Angeles Angels position player Jose Rojas, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Rojas is 30 years old and offers a lefty bat, spending the 2023 season in the KBO. He’s played 83 games in the MLB, hitting .188/.245/.339, including six homers, 16 RBIs, and a 57 wRC+.

In the KBO this past year, he hit .253/.345/.474, including 19 homers and 65 RBIs, with an 11.9% walk rate and 14.7% strike-out rate. His numbers weren’t anything to write home about, especially in a league that represents far less talent.

The Yankees Are Preparing For Spring Training

Rojas has the capacity to play first base, second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots. He is a solid defender wherever he plays, so the Yankees may see value in keeping him in Triple-A in case of emergency.

Ideally, Rojas would never touch the field in Yankee Stadium, but he may have an opportunity to fill a spring training spot and compete alongside some other fringe roster veterans.

Of course, many will focus on the Yankees making bigger moves, notably adding another starting pitcher or a quality bullpen piece. In the meantime, general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work finding competitors to help bring the best out of everybody ahead of the regular season.