Yankees sign former journeyman outfielder to compete for bullpen spot

All the Yankees needed to see from former MLB outfielder Brett Phillips was his 97 mph fastball to sign him to a minor league contract. Phillips spent 40 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels, but his offensive quality has deteriorated significantly over the past few years despite solid defensive performances.

Brett Phillips’ Transition from Outfielder to Pitcher

Phillips made his debut in the NBC World Series on Monday as he fights to make a comeback to the MLB but in a different position. The 30-year-old was released by the Chicago White Sox in May but has been working with a pitching coach in Texas to transition to pitching.

A New Project for the Yankees

The Yankees are fond of taking on projects in the bullpen, and since Phillips does not have any real experience or wear on his arm, pitching coach Matt Blake believes the farm system can develop him into a useful asset—if he doesn’t pan out, they can release him without any loss.

Phillips has made five major league appearances on the mound in the past as a position player to finish off games that were already out of reach, but his transition to pitching has been taken seriously. He has invested a significant amount of effort into his new role, reaching a critical moment on Monday.

“This wasn’t something where I got ready in a week for this,” he told the Eagle. “I’ve put in a lot of good work. This has been a thought-out process and something I really want to pursue, and I feel like I can still make a difference at the big league level.”

Showcasing New Skills

In the first inning of his recent appearance, Phillips’s fastball reached 97 mph, and he delivered an effective slider that struck out the side. This performance provided a very different look for the veteran, and the Yankees recognize his potential upside.