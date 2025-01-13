Yankees sign experienced first base insurance policy

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Yankees quietly made a move that won’t shake the baseball world but could come in handy down the line. According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, they signed Dominic Smith to a minor-league deal. The move adds another layer of depth to a team looking to piece together a championship roster, and Smith brings just enough upside to justify the low-risk investment.

A Tale of Two Cities in 2024

Smith spent last season splitting time between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, logging 93 games and putting up respectable, if unspectacular, numbers. With a slash line of .233/.313/.378, Smith didn’t exactly light the world on fire, but he still managed six home runs and 34 RBIs. Most of his offensive production came during his stint with Boston, where he posted a 97 wRC+, just a tick below league average.

His lefty bat makes him a decent fit for Yankee Stadium, where the short porch in right field has been known to turn warning-track outs into souvenirs. For a team that’s always hunting for depth, Smith’s potential to be a plug-and-play option adds value.

Defense That Gets the Job Done

Smith isn’t going to win any Gold Gloves, but he’s competent enough at first base to hold his own. Last season, he logged 613 innings at the position, earning a .987 fielding percentage, -2 defensive runs saved, and two outs above average. While those numbers won’t make him a defensive standout, they suggest he’s reliable enough to step in if needed.

With Paul Goldschmidt anchoring first base and Ben Rice developing behind him, Smith’s defensive reliability serves as a steady fallback option. He’s not here to steal headlines, but if injuries strike or depth becomes an issue, Smith can fill the void without causing a defensive disaster.

An Experienced Insurance Policy for the Yankees

At 29 years old, Smith isn’t exactly a young prospect brimming with untapped potential, but he’s also not a washed-up veteran clinging to the twilight of his career. Having played 693 games in the majors, he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. That kind of experience can be invaluable in a pinch, especially for a team with championship aspirations.

Stashing Smith with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate feels like a classic insurance policy—something you hope you won’t need but are glad to have if the time comes. Whether he ends up providing depth, spot starts, or a lefty bat off the bench, Smith could quietly find a way to contribute to the Yankees’ 2025 campaign. It’s a small move, but sometimes those are the ones that end up mattering most.