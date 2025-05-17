Yankees shut down core relief pitcher after bullpen session discomfort

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s a specific kind of heartbreak in watching talent get sidelined—not by failure, but by frailty. That’s the story of Jake Cousins this year.

New York Yankees fans haven’t seen him throw a regular-season pitch in 2025, and the wait just got longer. Again. It stings.

Cousins, who’s been battling back from a flexor tendon strain he sustained during the winter, had finally reached the encouraging “live batting practice” stage. That’s usually a sign of good things coming.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

He was inching toward a rehab assignment. Hope was starting to flicker. But just like that, it dimmed.

On Saturday, manager Aaron Boone shared that Cousins experienced pec discomfort and will be shut down from throwing for 4–5 days.

Yankees RHP Jake Cousins has been shut down for 4-5 days of no throwing after experiencing pec discomfort following a live BP session, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 17, 2025

Déjà vu as pec issues return for the righty reliever

This isn’t uncharted territory for Cousins. He dealt with a similar pec strain late last season, and it impacted his availability in the postseason. That history is exactly why this new flare-up has fans concerned.

While Boone tried to temper anxiety by saying it doesn’t appear too serious, fans are understandably nervous. They’ve been burned before.

Cousins is a powerful presence on the mound when healthy. His 2.37 ERA across 38 innings last year was electric, and he fanned 53 batters in that span. Numbers like that don’t lie—his stuff is real.

But it’s hard not to draw a painful analogy here: Cousins’ recovery feels like a scenic train ride constantly interrupted by signal failures. Just when the view starts to open up, there’s a screeching stop.

Live BP was promising, but timing now works against him

When Cousins took the mound for live batting practice, it was the first real sign he might return soon. It was significant, even though he hadn’t started an official rehab stint yet.

Progress had been slow, but progress nonetheless. Now, that fragile rhythm has been broken again.

Even a 4–5 day shutdown, in the context of an already-delayed comeback, feels bigger than it sounds. Especially with the Yankees bullpen dealing with its own ups and downs this season.

Injuries aren’t new, but they never get easier

What makes this so gut-wrenching for fans and the organization alike is knowing what Cousins is capable of. He’s not some fringe reliever fighting for a roster spot—he’s a legit weapon.

This isn’t about physical pain alone. For Cousins, this long layoff also takes a mental toll. Rehab is already a lonely process. Add multiple setbacks, and it becomes a battle of faith.

The Yankees are treading carefully, knowing they need his arm at full strength when it truly matters. But patience is easier said than practiced—especially when your bullpen has holes to plug and expectations to meet.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Short-term pause, long-term questions

Yes, the latest shutdown is being framed as a precaution. And yes, it might only last a few days. But until Cousins actually throws again—and feels good doing it—skepticism will linger.

The Yankees don’t want to rush him, but time is ticking. A return that once seemed like a May or June boost could now slip closer to the All-Star break.

And that’s if all goes well from here, which is far from guaranteed. Injuries like this often zigzag rather than follow a straight path.

Fans hope, but brace for more

There’s still hope, of course. Cousins has the kind of resilience and raw talent that can turn a difficult chapter into a triumphant one. But this isn’t a Disney movie. It’s baseball. And it’s cruelly unpredictable.

For now, Yankees fans will watch, wait, and wonder. They’ve done a lot of that lately.

