Yankees’ Aaron Boone shuts down crazy idea to change Ben Rice’s position

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It’s the kind of problem that keeps managers up at night — and fans glued to every lineup card.

The New York Yankees, a team never short on headlines or pressure, are staring at a familiar kind of chaos. Giancarlo Stanton is inching toward a return this summer, and his shadow looms large over the designated hitter spot.

But there’s a name that’s been making noise too: Ben Rice. Young, powerful, and promising — a classic slugger’s build with nowhere obvious to go.

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Rice is a square peg for round holes

Throughout his entire pro journey — from the minors to the big stage — Rice (who boasts an incredible 154 wRC+ this season and needs to be in the lineup) has been tightly defined: catcher, first base, designated hitter.

That’s it. No outfield experiments. No third base adventures.

And yet, whispers have grown louder. What if Rice tried the hot corner? Could he adapt? Could he solve a gaping third base issue while making room for Stanton at DH?

The logic is appealing on the surface. But it’s the baseball equivalent of trying to teach a goldfish to climb a tree.

Boone’s blunt response squashes the idea quickly

If Yankee fans had dreams of watching Rice scoop grounders at third, Aaron Boone gave them a wake-up call.

“There are no plans to get Ben Rice any work at third base,” Boone confirmed, per WFAN Sports Radio. Short. Direct. Decisive.

Aaron Boone says there are no plans to get Ben Rice any work at third base with a potential lineup crunch approaching: pic.twitter.com/84Cl3Ue9uT — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 16, 2025

And really, how could there be? The third base position isn’t just another glove on the field. It’s fast-twitch defense, cat-quick reactions, and instincts honed over years.

Rice, a natural catcher and first baseman, isn’t wired for it. Shoving him there would be like asking a cellist to jump into a jazz trumpet solo — technically possible, but fundamentally out of sync.

Why the Stanton return complicates everything

With Stanton returning, the Yankees have a logjam that can’t be ignored. The DH slot, once a revolving door, now has three interested parties: Stanton, Rice, and anyone else needing rest.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt owns first base. Austin Wells is holding his own behind the plate. Rice is the odd man out — and there’s only so much rotation to go around without sacrificing rhythm.

It’s a delicate dance. Rice has earned his place in the lineup almost every day.

So what now? The Yankees must get creative

If Rice isn’t moving, then someone else might have to. Third base remains a soft spot in the lineup — both defensively and offensively.

The solution appears to be outside of the organization because while the idea of Rice transforming into a third baseman might sound heroic, in reality, it’s miscasting a power bat into a defensive script he hasn’t read.

The trap of trying to do too much

In baseball, versatility is gold — but only when it’s authentic. Forcing fit rarely ends well. The Yankees know this. Boone knows this.

They’ll ride with Rice where he belongs. If they want to make room for both him and Stanton, they’ll need to write a different chapter — not rewrite who Rice is.

It’s not just about squeezing a bat into the lineup. It’s about keeping it there without breaking what’s working.

The Yankees don’t just need an answer. They need the right one. Rice at third isn’t it — and they know it.

Popular reading

Yankees’ lefty starter was a major concern — now he’s looking ace-caliber