Yankees show unwavering confidence in 2 young starters with latest roster decision

It was a move that felt more like a thunderclap than a roster shuffle—the New York Yankees cut Marcus Stroman, and didn’t flinch.

For a team with championship dreams, the New York Yankees entering August without trading for a starter seemed unthinkable. And yet, here we are.

General manager Brian Cashman explained the team’s silence at the deadline, citing the steep asking price for quality starters.

Instead of emptying the farm system, Cashman doubled down on internal growth, putting faith in two rising arms: Will Warren and Cam Schlittler.

The Stroman release wasn’t just a paper transaction—it was a clear sign of belief in the next wave of Yankees pitching.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman’s Exit Sends a Message

Yankees insider Max Goodman pointed out that keeping Stroman around would’ve made sense, just for the extra depth alone.

But the front office, looking to make space for the new bullpen and offensive additions, showed real trust in Warren and Schlittler’s development arcs and released Stroman.

“Releasing Marcus Stroman is an aggressive move,” Goodman wrote. “It shows how much confidence the Yankees have in Schlittler and Warren.”

Releasing Marcus Stroman is an aggressive move by the #Yankees. They don't have much starting pitching depth in AAA right now. That would've been enough to justify keeping Stroman around and option Schlittler or Warren.



This decision shows how much confidence the Yankees have… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 1, 2025

Will Warren’s Metrics Tell a Different Story

That confidence isn’t unwarranted. While Warren’s 4.64 ERA doesn’t turn heads, his 3.63 FIP and 1.8 fWAR hint at more.

Warren’s 26.2 percent strikeout rate, paired with excellent underlying metrics, suggests he’s more than just a placeholder.

He’s shown the ability to miss bats consistently—a valuable trait in a rotation that has wobbled through injury all year.

Cam Schlittler Brings Fire—and Risk

Then there’s Cam Schlittler, who brings a power arm, raw stuff, and enough upside to make scouts lean forward in their chairs.

Schlittler has touched triple digits and flashes a developing slider and curveball, though his command still needs polish.

His MLB ERA sits at 4.91, but he’s shown enough glimpses to suggest the future could arrive faster than expected.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Betting on Potential, Not Just Production

Think of Schlittler as a wild stallion—unpredictable, powerful, and worth breaking in with real big-league reps.

“The Yankees are betting on their upside,” Goodman added. “They give the Yankees the best chance to win right now.”

That’s the key. This isn’t just about 2026 or some distant payoff—Warren and Schlittler are meant to help immediately.

Reinforcements on the Horizon

With Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, Warren, and Schlittler forming the core rotation, reinforcements are on the way.

Luis Gil is nearing a return, and Ryan Yarbrough isn’t far behind, giving manager Aaron Boone flexibility moving forward.

The group may not have the sheen of household names, but it has depth, firepower, and a sense of something growing.

A Bullpen Built for the Long Haul

The bullpen, too, is now stacked—an area that Cashman fortified with multiple trade deadline additions to shore up any gaps.

It’s clear the Yankees are not just patching leaks but building a foundation that could hold through a deep October run.

Sure, there’s risk. An injury or two and this staff could get thin quickly—but that’s where the bullpen helps cover innings.

The Future Is Now for Warren and Schlittler

In Warren and Schlittler, the Yankees see more than just bodies—they see difference-makers with the potential to change games.

Their development now becomes one of the season’s biggest storylines, with the team’s postseason hopes partially riding on them.

Maybe they aren’t sure things yet, but neither was Andy Pettitte once upon a time. Growth takes trust—and opportunity.

The Yankees made a choice at the deadline—not to chase, but to believe. Now it’s time to see if that belief was well-placed.

READ MORE: The Yankees release struggling veteran starter after deadline haul