The Yankees release struggling veteran starter after deadline haul

The New York Yankees have announced today that they have released starter Marcus Stroman from the roster, which is expected to be the rotation move for Luis Gil.

He posted a 6.23 ERA and 14.9% strikeout rate across nine starts, struggling to consistently deliver, as even after a string of solid starts after returning from the IL, he allowed eight runs in 8.2 innings of work against the Phillies and Rays.

New York needed to make room in its rotation and pitching staff for the bevy of arms they’ve activating today, with David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval all being brought on-board.

Cam Schlittler had a Minor League option, but his dominant fastball and exciting upside made it hard to pull the plug on him in the rotation.

The Yankees will eat the remaining money owed to Stroman, with the 2026 option being unlikely to vest due to his extended IL stint.

The Yankees brought Marcus Stroman back from the IL out of desperation, by the time his knee had healed the rotation took a massive hit in the form of Clarke Schmidt tearing his UCL.

With the team’s staff in complete shambles, Stroman stepped up for a bit and delivered four starts with no more than three runs allowed, sporting a 3.00 ERA during that run.

Underlying numbers such as FIP (4.67) and K-BB% (8.0%) suggested that the production was just a mirage, and it came crashing down in his two outings against the Phillies and Rays.

Surrendering four runs and failing to pitch into the sixth inning each time, the Yankees had seen enough, and with Luis Gil coming back, they released Stroman from the roster.

New York is expecting to get another reinforcement for the rotation in the form of Ryan Yarbrough, who originally stepped up and became a solid backend starter for the squad.

Luis Gil is expected to make his season debut on Sunday following a strong seven-strikeout performance at the Triple-A level his last time out.

It’s a vote of confidence in both Will Warren and Cam Schlittler, home grown starters who have shown upside and some clear weaknesses during the 2025 campaign.

This also calls into question whether upper-level prospects such as Brendan Beck or even Carlos Lagrange could suddenly be in the mix for a promotion if injuries strike again.