The Yankees just added another 100 MPH pitcher to reinforce bullpen

The New York Yankees knew this moment was coming. Their bullpen could no longer survive on Matt Blake’s patchwork magic alone.

For months, the Yankees tried to squeeze value out of underperforming arms, but eventually, the dam cracked under constant pressure.

General manager Brian Cashman entered the trade deadline with a clear mission: turn a liability into a weapon before October arrives.

By acquiring David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval, the Yankees transformed their bullpen into a potential late-inning juggernaut.

The headliner is Doval, a flamethrower who provides youth, control, and the kind of power stuff that changes postseason narratives.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Camilo Doval brings elite velocity and ground ball dominance

At 28 years old, Doval is squarely in his prime and already fits the Yankees’ bullpen mold with his high-octane repertoire.

He currently owns a 3.09 ERA over 46.2 innings, with a ground ball rate north of 52% that keeps the ball in play.

Even as his strikeout numbers dipped slightly this year, he remains one of the most intimidating relievers in the league.

Doval’s fastball flirts with triple digits, and his secondary pitches—especially the slider—generate swings and misses consistently.

That slider carries a 39% whiff rate with a 27.3% put-away rate, a true finisher when paired with his 98 mph cutter.

It’s the type of arsenal that can make opposing hitters feel like they’re swinging underwater, chasing shadows late in games.

Room for growth makes Doval even more intriguing

While Doval is walking 4.63 batters per nine, his underlying metrics suggest even more upside if his command tightens.

The Yankees’ coaching staff has a history of refining power arms, and Doval’s elite movement offers plenty to work with.

He ranks in the 90th percentile in breaking run value, a reflection of how devastating his slider is when located properly.

If the Yankees can recapture his peak strikeout form, they’ll have a multi-year bullpen anchor under control through 2027.

Combine him with Bednar and Bird, and New York suddenly has a versatile late-inning trio built for high-leverage situations.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

A bullpen built for the postseason grind

The Yankees’ bullpen overhaul was more than a midseason correction—it was a declaration of how they plan to win games.

For a team that struggled to protect leads earlier this year, adding three distinct bullpen weapons provides immediate security.

In October, games are often decided by inches, and the Yankees now have arms that can handle the pressure and the moment.

Doval represents both the present and the future, a power arm capable of slamming the door on baseball’s biggest stages.

If his strikeouts return and his command sharpens, the Yankees’ bullpen may finally resemble the fearsome unit fans have imagined.