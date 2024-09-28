Yankees shouldn’t even consider using struggling veteran when he’s healthy

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees‘ infielder DJ LeMahieu played his last game on September 3. He was diagnosed with a right hip impingement and placed on the injured list as manager Aaron Boone explained that while there was a slight chance he made it back at some point in 2024, it was unlikely.

On that day, September 3, the Yankees were 0.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead. They have played 20 games without LeMahieu since he got injured, winning 13 of them. They now boast a five-game lead over the O’s and took the division crown on Thursday.

At this point, the Yankees are a better team when LeMahieu is not on the field. He is a respected veteran and has given the organization some very good seasons, most notably in 2019 and 2020. But he is way past his prime now, and as his .527 OPS in 201 at-bats suggests, he was one of the league’s worst regulars when healthy.

Why is this even a subject? Because the player, per Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media, is encouraged about how his hip is feeling. “I don’t know if they’ll use me or not, but I’m definitely gonna try to be available,” the infielder explained.

DJ LeMahieu is encouraged about how his hip is feeling. He expects to start up baseball activities over these next few days to try to put himself in a position to be ready for the ALDS.



“I don’t know if they’ll use me or not, but I’m definitely gonna try to be available.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 27, 2024

The Yankees are a better team without LeMahieu

LeMahieu will ramp up baseball activities in the upcoming days and is trying hard to be ready for the postseason. The work ethic, in this case, is admirable, but the Yankees have been better off with Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third and the likes of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti in utility duties.

The numbers are there: the Yankees are a better team and win more often when LeMahieu isn’t in the lineup. It might sound harsh, but it’s the truth and it’s backed by facts and stats.

True fans have the utmost respect for LeMahieu, but recognize that it’s not in the team’s best interests if he returns this season. In fact, his future with the organization is in serious question unless he can have a promising offseason that includes some adjustments.