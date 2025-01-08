Yankees should overpay for pitch-perfect infield solution

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankees are staring at an infield conundrum, and Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals might be the ideal solution to their second-base woes. With the Cardinals seemingly entering a rebuilding phase, evidenced by selling off key pieces, the Yankees should be all in on prying Donovan away. His mix of offensive prowess, defensive reliability, and versatility make him a perfect fit for the Bronx.

A Lefty Bat Tailor-Made for Yankee Stadium

Donovan’s left-handed bat would be a dream in Yankee Stadium, where the short porch in right field has transformed solid hitters into power threats.

In 2024, Donovan hit .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 115 wRC+. While not a pure slugger, his ability to hit line drives and capitalize on Yankee Stadium’s dimensions could lead to a spike in offensive production. More importantly, his disciplined approach at the plate would provide a much-needed contrast to the Yankees’ power-heavy lineup.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Slotting Donovan into the top half of the order would give the Yankees a reliable contact hitter to complement their big bats like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. His knack for getting on base would also help set the table for the middle of the lineup, creating more scoring opportunities. In fact, there’s an argument that he would be a perfect lead-off man.

Elite Versatility and Reliable Defense

Donovan’s versatility is one of his most appealing traits. While he’s primarily a second baseman, he can play multiple infield and outfield positions, giving the Yankees the flexibility they’ve often relied on to navigate injuries. Defensively, Donovan is steady and dependable, posting 1 defensive runs saved and 5 outs above average at second base in 2024. That kind of stability would be a significant upgrade for a Yankees infield that has been shaky at times.

His ability to slide over to third base or even the outfield in a pinch makes him an invaluable asset for a team aiming to contend. Flexibility is the name of the game in modern baseball, and Donovan embodies that philosophy better than most.

In 2022, Donovan played 189 innings at third base, where he posted 8 defensive runs saved and 3 outs above average. In other words, he might be an elite option on the hot corner, allowing Jazz Chisholm to shift back to second.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

A Rebuilding Cardinals Team Makes Him Gettable

The Cardinals are in a precarious position, looking to shed payroll and retool for the future. Donovan’s affordable contract and controllable years make him a prime candidate for a trade, especially if the Yankees are willing to put together a compelling package. New York has the prospect capital to make it happen, and while parting with young talent is never easy, Donovan is worth the cost.

The Yankees have been reluctant to overpay in recent years, but with Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge in their primes, the time to win is now. Adding Donovan would fill a glaring hole at second base and provide the kind of consistent production that championship teams rely on.

A Perfect Fit for a Win-Now Team

Brendan Donovan isn’t just a good fit for the Yankees—he’s the perfect fit. His left-handed bat, strong defense, and versatility check every box for what New York needs. In a division as competitive as the AL East, every upgrade matters, and Donovan would represent a significant step forward. With the Cardinals entering a transitional phase, the Yankees should seize the opportunity to land a player who could help put them over the top. Sometimes, the perfect piece is worth whatever it takes.