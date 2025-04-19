Yankees should move quickly to extend fan-favorite reliever

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Sometimes, it’s not the blockbuster trades or headline-grabbing signings that end up changing the trajectory of a season. For the Yankees, it’s been Luke Weaver—a modest two-year, $4.5 million investment who’s turned into one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the league.

Signed ahead of the 2024 season with a $2.5 million club option for 2025, Weaver was originally brought in as a depth piece. But he quickly rose to the occasion, becoming a crucial part of the Yankees’ World Series run and now elevating his performance even further in 2025.

A Breakout Year in the Bronx

In 2024, Weaver posted a 2.89 ERA across 84 innings in the regular season and turned it up even higher when the lights were brightest—allowing just a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 postseason frames.

That late-season momentum has bled right into 2025. Through his first 10 innings this year, Weaver has yet to give up an earned run. He’s posted a 0.70 WHIP with two saves and 11 strikeouts, firmly planting himself in high-leverage territory alongside Devin Williams.

His peripherals are even more impressive. He ranks in the 94th percentile in overall pitching run value, 91st in fastball run value, and 92nd in off-speed run value. Simply put, every pitch he throws is working.

Pitch Arsenal Dominating Hitters

Weaver isn’t just getting outs—he’s erasing hitters. Opponents are batting a measly .067 against his four-seam fastball and .071 against his changeup. His cutter? Untouchable. Batters haven’t even recorded a hit off it yet, despite him throwing it nearly 20% of the time.

His ability to mix speeds and spin while commanding the strike zone has turned him from journeyman to nightmare. He’s not allowing barrels, avoiding damage contact, and getting weak swings on the edge of the zone with consistency.

Looking Ahead: Contract Decisions Loom

The Yankees struck gold, but they’ll soon have to make a decision on how to keep it from slipping through their fingers. Weaver is headed for free agency after this season, as is Williams, which puts pressure on the front office to act fast.

Weaver has expressed how much he enjoys pitching in the Bronx, and if the Yankees play this right, they could lock him up before he hits the open market. A reasonable extension now could avoid a bidding war later—especially if they’re planning to take a swing at an expensive outfielder like Kyle Tucker in free agency.

With Weaver continuing to prove he’s not just a flash in the pan, it might be time to make him a longer-term piece of the Yankees’ bullpen future.