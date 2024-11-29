Yankees should consider budget-friendly move for switch-hitting veteran at first base

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Yankees have some big decisions to make this offseason, and first base is one of the most glaring needs on their checklist. With Anthony Rizzo heading to free agency and the team looking to retool for another run at the World Series, finding the right fit at first base is crucial.

But here’s the thing: the Yankees don’t need to break the bank to solve this problem. Carlos Santana might not be the flashiest name on the market, but he’s the perfect low-cost, high-value option that allows the Yankees to focus their spending on other areas, like pitching or locking down Juan Soto with a long-term deal.

Santana Brings Experience and Consistency

At 38 years old, Carlos Santana isn’t going to light up highlight reels with jaw-dropping athleticism, but what he does bring is rock-solid reliability. This past season, Santana hit .238/.328/.420 with 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 114 wRC+. That’s solid production for a veteran, especially when you consider the Yankees’ lack of consistency at first base last season. Rizzo struggled mightily before his injury, and even at his best, his defense wasn’t enough to cover the offensive drop-off.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Santana, meanwhile, has proven he can still get it done. His on-base skills remain sharp, thanks to a disciplined approach at the plate, and his switch-hitting adds a layer of versatility to the Yankees’ lineup.

Defense Matters, Too

One thing that gets overlooked about Santana is his defense. Over 1,250 innings at first base this past season, he posted a .996 fielding percentage, with eight defensive runs saves and 14 outs above average. He’s coming off a Gold Glove-winning season at this stage of his career. He’s dependable, and that’s exactly what the Yankees need—a first baseman who won’t cost them games with errors or missed plays.

Santana also brings durability to the table. He played 150 games last season, which is a huge plus for a Yankees team that struggled with injuries up and down the roster. Stability at first base would go a long way toward keeping the lineup intact over a grueling 162-game season.

Cost-Effective Means Flexibility Elsewhere

Let’s be real: the Yankees need to spend wisely this offseason. They’re trying to re-sign Juan Soto, and that’s going to require a contract north of $600 million over 14 years. On top of that, the team could use reinforcements in the rotation, especially after missing out on Blake Snell. Bringing in a top-tier arm like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried won’t come cheap, and every dollar saved on other positions will matter.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

This is where Santana becomes such an appealing option. Unlike Christian Walker, who could command a three-year deal worth $60 million, Santana is likely available for a one-year deal in the $6–8 million range. That’s a massive saving for a player who can still deliver meaningful production. By going with Santana, the Yankees would have the flexibility to pour more resources into areas with bigger impact potential, like a frontline starter or a key bullpen arm.

The Perfect Bridge to the Future

Signing Santana isn’t just about saving money; it’s also about timing. The Yankees have several young players in the pipeline, and a one-year deal for Santana would give them the flexibility to assess those prospects without being tied to a long-term commitment. They’re still in the process of developing Ben Rice, and who’s to say Aaron Judge isn’t considered a long-term first baseman as he ages?

In the meantime, Santana can serve as a veteran leader in the clubhouse, providing stability and mentorship for the team’s younger core. His experience in high-pressure situations and playoff atmospheres would be invaluable for a team with championship aspirations.

A Win-Win for the Yankees

At the end of the day, Carlos Santana checks all the boxes for what the Yankees need at first base. He’s affordable, reliable, and still capable of providing solid production both offensively and defensively. Signing Santana would allow the Yankees to address other pressing needs while still fielding a competitive team in 2025.

If the goal is to maximize value and keep the team in contention, Santana is the logical choice. With him holding down first base, the Yankees can focus on the bigger picture—bringing Soto back to the Bronx and building a team that can finally bring home World Series title No. 28.