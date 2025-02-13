Yankees should aggressively target a different Cardinals star—not Nolan Arenado

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With spring training underway, the Yankees are still staring at a glaring question mark at third base. While Nolan Arenado’s name has surfaced in trade speculation, he isn’t the right fit for this team. Instead, the Yankees should be doing everything in their power to pry Brendan Donovan away from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Donovan Is Exactly What the Yankees Need

Arenado’s defensive reputation is legendary, but his offensive decline is impossible to ignore. In 2024, he played 152 games and hit .272/.325/.394 with just 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. His 102 wRC+ suggests he was barely above average at the plate, and his slugging percentage has fallen off dramatically over the past two seasons.

He’s still a premier defender, posting six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average, but with three years left on his contract at $25.5 million per season (minus the $5 million the Rockies are still covering), the Yankees would be locking themselves into a costly commitment for a declining bat.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Donovan, on the other hand, checks every box the Yankees should be looking for. The 28-year-old hit .278/.342/.417 in 2024, clubbing 14 home runs with 73 RBIs and a 115 wRC+.

More importantly, he struck out just 12.4% of the time, bringing elite bat-to-ball skills that would be a perfect fit at the top of the Yankees’ lineup. He’s the kind of hitter who thrives in Yankee Stadium—not because of overwhelming power, but because of his ability to work counts, make contact, and use the whole field.

A Defensive Swiss Army Knife

One of Donovan’s biggest selling points is his versatility. While the Yankees currently have uncertainty at third base, he can play both second and third at an above-average level. Over 269.2 career innings at third, he has committed just one error while racking up seven defensive runs saved and three outs above average. He can also play second base, where he has logged the majority of his reps, as well as both corner outfield spots in a pinch.

That kind of flexibility is invaluable, especially for a Yankees team that values depth and defensive versatility. Pairing him with Jazz Chisholm in the infield would give the Yankees two elite defenders with strong contact skills, adding balance to a lineup that already has plenty of power.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Trade Cost Would Be Steep—but Worth It

Donovan isn’t a free agent until 2028, and he’s making just under $3 million this season after losing his arbitration case. That means he offers multiple years of cost-controlled production, which is exactly why the Cardinals won’t part with him easily. St. Louis has been hesitant to sign him to a long-term extension, which opens the door for a trade, but the Yankees would need to pay a premium.

The most realistic trade framework might involve Clarke Schmidt heading to the Cardinals in return, among other prospects.

Schmidt, 28, is coming off a solid season in which he tossed 85.1 innings, posting a 2.85 ERA with a career-high 9.81 strikeouts per nine. While the Yankees would be giving up a reliable arm, they have the depth to absorb that loss, and Donovan’s value to their infield would outweigh Schmidt’s role in the rotation.

This is the kind of deal that turns a strong team into a legitimate championship contender. The Yankees don’t need another aging power bat—they need a player who fits their roster construction, fills a real need, and offers long-term value. Donovan is that guy, and if Brian Cashman wants to build a World Series-caliber infield, he should be calling the Cardinals every day until they make it happen.