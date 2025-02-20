Yankees’ shiny new outfielder eyeing ‘excellent’ season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t bring in Cody Bellinger just to be a role player. They expect him to be a game-changer in 2025.

Fresh off back-to-back 130-game seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger is entering his age-29 season with a chance to revitalize his bat in the Bronx. With two years left on his contract and a player option for 2026, he has plenty of motivation to remind the league why he was once one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

A Step Back in 2024, But the Yankees See More

Last season, Bellinger put up a respectable .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs, but it was a clear drop-off from his impressive 2023 campaign. The Yankees, however, aren’t concerned. They know what he’s capable of at his best, and they’re banking on a return to that form. Bellinger is stepping into a much different environment this year—one where the standard is nothing short of a championship.

Joining a Hungry Team

Bellinger isn’t just excited to be a Yankee—he’s bought into the mission. The team is coming off a painful World Series loss to the Dodgers, and the expectation in 2025 is simple: finish the job. Bellinger spoke about the mindset in the clubhouse, emphasizing the hunger and drive that each player has to perform at the highest level.

“I think the thing that I see is the want to be good, the desire to be good in each and every one of us,” Bellinger said during his first presser of the spring. “We all want to be excellent and that goes a long way. We all want to perform to our best capability. The want and the hunger is there to be great. That speaks for itself. I’ll bet on these guys in the locker room, great character and great baseball players, that we’re all gonna figure it out and it’s gonna be a fun, fun year.”

A Perfect Fit in the Bronx

Bellinger has wanted to wear pinstripes for quite some time, and now that he’s here, the Yankees are hoping he can tap into the same magic that made him an MVP in 2019. If he does, he could be the missing piece that helps them get over the hump.

