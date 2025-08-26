Yankees shake up shortstop again despite Jose Caballero putting on a clinic

The New York Yankees didn’t expect fireworks when they traded for Jose Caballero before the deadline, but that’s exactly what happened.

Initially billed as a versatile bench piece and speedy baserunner, Caballero has rapidly carved out a larger role in New York.

What started as depth insurance has transformed into genuine intrigue, with Caballero suddenly challenging Anthony Volpe’s standing as everyday shortstop.

He’s not just surviving in pinstripes — he’s thriving, leaving fans clamoring for him to play more meaningful innings.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caballero’s Energy Has Sparked the Lineup

In just 16 games with the Yankees, Jose Caballero has injected energy that simply can’t be ignored by fans or coaches.

His stat line tells part of the story: two home runs, six stolen bases, eight runs scored, and a 140 wRC+.

That’s impressive production for someone hitting near the bottom of the order, where opportunities to make an impact are limited.

On the basepaths, Caballero’s aggressiveness has stood out, such as tagging from second to third on a shallow fly ball on Monday’s opener vs. the Nationals.

The catalyst of this five-run rally in the fifth was José Caballero, who got another start at shortstop tonight.



Caballero led off the inning out of the nine spot with a single. He advanced from second to third on a fly ball to center with his speed. Then Aaron Judge and Cody… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 26, 2025

It’s the kind of fearless play that captivates fans— small plays that create big momentum swings.

A True Defensive Swiss Army Knife

Manager Aaron Boone has used Caballero all over the diamond, and his steady glove makes him a rare commodity.

He’s filled in at shortstop the last two games, logged time at second and third base, and even appeared in right field.

That versatility is invaluable for a roster juggling veteran injuries, particularly as Boone looks to keep Giancarlo Stanton fresh.

Every inning Caballero plays feels like a reassurance — whether infield or outfield, the Yankees know the defense won’t collapse.

It’s no wonder many fans are pushing for him to take on an even greater role moving forward.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Volpe’s Struggles Complicate the Picture

Anthony Volpe, meanwhile, continues to endure a rocky third season that has left the fanbase restless and Boone in a bind.

The young shortstop has been prone to defensive lapses and inconsistent at-bats, looking more like a player searching for confidence.

Boone recently gave Volpe a mental break, sliding Caballero into shortstop on Sunday and Monday — and the contrast between their sharpness was noticeable.

Yet, despite calls for change, the Yankees reaffirmed Volpe as their starting shortstop, penciling him in against Washington on Tuesday.

It’s a decision grounded in long-term investment, but one that isn’t immune to mounting scrutiny with every Caballero highlight.

The Case for More Caballero

While Boone insists Caballero will mostly function as the Yankees’ “10th man,” his play keeps forcing a larger conversation.

Versatility, speed, energy, and clutch defense — Caballero has delivered all the qualities managers crave from regular contributors.

The Yankees aren’t ready to bench Volpe outright, but Caballero has at least earned the right to share meaningful innings.

Even as a newcomer, he’s shown a knack for sparking rallies and changing games, something Volpe hasn’t consistently provided.

It leaves Boone with an enviable problem: balancing development of a young cornerstone with maximizing the team’s present-day edge.

A Fanbase Divided but Energized

Every great team needs unsung heroes, and Jose Caballero has quickly become one of the Yankees’ most surprising stories.

Fans are divided between protecting Volpe’s development and demanding Caballero receive more at-bats, especially when the offense stalls.

It’s a tug-of-war between patience and urgency, with Caballero’s fiery style providing the fuel for louder debates each series.

Like a spark plug thrown into an old engine, Caballero has turned the Yankees’ lineup into something more unpredictable and dynamic.

Whether his role expands or not, his presence alone has made this team tougher, grittier, and undeniably more compelling to watch.

