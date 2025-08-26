Yankees get major bullpen reinforcements with elite splitter

The New York Yankees‘ bullpen has been one of the season’s biggest frustrations, unraveling leads with painful frequency in crucial games.

Fans have grown accustomed to holding their breath every time a reliever jogs in, bracing for another late-inning implosion.

Statistically, the numbers tell the same story. New York ranks just 23rd in bullpen ERA with an underwhelming 4.36 mark overall.

That figure already painted an ugly picture, but things spiraled further after Fernando Cruz landed on the injured list.

Since June 28, the date Cruz was sidelined with a serious oblique strain, Yankees relievers posted a staggering 5.71 ERA.

That mark ranks second-worst in baseball during the stretch, underscoring just how critical Cruz’s presence really is to this staff.

A Major Boost for Aaron Boone

On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that Cruz had officially been reinstated, returning after weeks of grueling rehab work.

“RHP Fernando Cruz (#63) has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is active,” the team stated.

For Aaron Boone, the news carries the weight of a major addition, almost like a midseason trade deadline acquisition.

Cruz doesn’t just provide another arm—he offers the specific skill this bullpen has desperately lacked: late-inning stability.

Few pitchers in baseball generate swings and misses the way Cruz does, thanks to one of the nastiest splitters alive.

Cruz’s Dominant Start Before the Injury

In his first season wearing pinstripes, Cruz was quickly establishing himself as a trusted weapon out of the bullpen.

Through 33 innings, he carried a 3.00 ERA, striking out 54 batters with precision while rarely letting traffic overwhelm him.

His splitter has been nearly unhittable, dropping like a stone at the last possible moment to embarrass opposing hitters.

What makes Cruz so valuable isn’t just the numbers—it’s his ability to change the tone of an entire inning.

When he enters, hitters often look defeated before they step in, knowing they’ll face a pitch that seems unfair.

Cruz arrived in New York as part of the Jose Trevino deal with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2025 season.

At the time, the move was a quiet transaction, but Cruz has since turned into one of the team’s best arms.

The Yankees envisioned him as a stabilizing presence, and his early performance made Boone increasingly comfortable turning games over.

For a bullpen filled with talent yet plagued by inconsistency, Cruz stood out as the steady force fans could trust.

Filling the Void Left Behind

Since Cruz’s injury, Boone was forced to lean heavily on Devin Williams, Mark Leiter Jr., and Camilo Doval for key outs.

Each of those relievers has shown flashes of brilliance but also endured stretches where command and confidence disappeared entirely.

The result has been a bullpen that feels like a rollercoaster—thrilling one night, stomach-churning the next, and rarely predictable.

Cruz’s return gives Boone something closer to certainty, the ability to shorten games and finally protect leads consistently again.

It’s no exaggeration to say his return could swing multiple games down the stretch, directly impacting postseason positioning.

Cruz’s Journey Makes It Sweeter

At 35 years old, Cruz isn’t simply filling a role—he’s fulfilling the dream of a lifetime in Yankee pinstripes.

A lifelong Yankees fan, he grew up imagining these exact moments, striking out hitters while wearing the uniform he adored.

That emotional connection shows in the way he pitches, with every splitter thrown carrying personal meaning and competitive fire.

For Cruz, baseball is more than a job—it’s a chance to live out childhood dreams on the biggest stage.

Like a guitarist finally playing in his favorite band, Cruz finds joy and purpose every time he takes the mound.

What It Means Moving Forward

The Yankees know their bullpen has been a weakness, but Cruz’s health could transform the entire pitching staff’s trajectory.

If he continues missing bats at his pre-injury rate, Boone suddenly has a reliable weapon to anchor late innings.

That not only takes pressure off other relievers but also creates a trickle-down effect, allowing roles to settle naturally.

For a team chasing October glory, stability in the bullpen often makes the difference between heartbreak and celebration.

