Yankees shake up batting order against Red Sox

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a significant showdown against the Boston Red Sox on Monday evening. This four-game series comes as we near the tail-end of the regular MLB season.
The Bombers are currently one game below .500 and have dropped three out of their last four games. To make matters worse, their rising star, Jasson Dominguez, has torn his right UCL and will be sidelined for an extended period.
Spotlight on Clarke Schmidt: A Promising Yet Inconsistent Starter
Taking the mound for the Yankees on Monday night will be 27-year-old Clarke Schmidt. With a 4.54 ERA across 140.2 innings, this season marks Schmidt’s first year as a regular part of the Yankees’ rotation. Despite some inconsistent performances, he has shown glimpses of what could be a promising future beyond 2024.
Filling the Void: The Return of Estevan Florial
In light of Dominguez’s season-ending injury, the Yankees have promoted 25-year-old former top prospect Estevan Florial. The switch-hitting outfielder has had an impressive year in Triple-A, hitting .284 with a .380 OBP, a .565 slugging rate, and boasting 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, a 29.9% strikeout rate, a 13.7% walk rate, and a 129 wRC+.
Yankees’ Starting Lineup: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Yankees’ lineup for Monday’s game is as follows:
- DJ LeMahieu
- Aaron Judge
- Gleyber Torres
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Austin Wells
- Anthony Volpe
- Jake Bauers
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Estevan Florial
Shuffling at the Top: Austin Wells’ Chance to Shine
The top of the order remains largely consistent, with a minor shakeup seeing 24-year-old lefty catcher Austin Wells batting 5th, right behind Stanton. Though Wells has a paltry .095 average and a .167 OBP over six games, he’s shown flashes of potential in the minor leagues. The Yankees are eager to see if he can translate that into some form of MLB success.
Missing in Action: The Case of Everson Pereira
Conspicuously absent from the lineup is 22-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira, potentially due to an injury. Despite struggling since his promotion, Pereira’s potential makes him a contender for a starting position come next spring training.
Opportunity Knocks: Oswaldo Cabrera’s Extended Trial
The Yankees have granted ample playing time to 24-year-old utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera, who has participated in 97 games this year. His season stats include a .207 batting average, a .273 OBP, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 59 wRC+. Although Cabrera has found it challenging to find his rhythm this year, the team hopes that additional at-bats will help him settle in as a valuable asset for the future.