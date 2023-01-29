Yankees settle with Gleyber Torres on one-year deal, avoiding arbitration

Jul 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) runs to first bas on a single during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees managed to avoid the majority of arbitration hearings, but Gleyber Torres was headed toward one after missing the deadline several days ago.

While it is rare for players actually to settle during arbitration hearings, Torres was asking for a $10.2 million salary, but the team was offering just $9.7 million.

The Yankees are clearly trying to pinch pennies:

Coming off a bounce-back season in 2022, Torres felt he deserved a slight pay raise. He hit .257 with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs with a 115 wRC+. Considering the Bombers considered trading him at the deadline this past summer, it is no surprise Gleyber asked for a bit more, utilizing his leverage at this point.

It is still possible that general manager Brian Cashman will send him on his way within the next few months or before next summer’s deadline, but for the time being, he has a cemented role as the team’s everyday second baseman.

On Saturday, the Yankees settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration. Via the Yankees.

While the Yankees haven’t announced the specific numbers, it is fair to say he likely settled at around $10 million, a good compromise for both sides that gives Torres a slight pay increase while keeping his hit at a reasonable level. Torres is under team control until 2025, so he still has plenty of value at 26 years old if they do end up trading him.

The Yankees currently sit at around $291 million in active total payroll, just below the $293 million luxury tax threshold. Every dollar counts when you’re this close to a massive tax increase.

Nonetheless, manager Aaron Boone has a log jam to situate at third base and shortstop, so having Torres as a solution at a prominent infield spot makes things a bit easier. Sifting through Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza will be a focal point during spring training, so settling with Torres will certainly smooth things over for the time being.