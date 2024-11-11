Yankees sending full contingency to meet with superstar free agent outfielder

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees will go all out to bring superstar slugger Juan Soto back to the Bronx, NY., in free agency. The MLB world is now Soto’s as he is set to earn as high as $600 million on a multi-year deal this offseason.

The 2024 American League MVP candidate played sensationally as he helped lead the Yankees to this year’s World Series. Despite losing in five games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the impact he had in his first year in New York was the primary catalyst in the franchise finally reaching the World Series again.

Yankees: Aaron Boone will be present in recruiting meeting with Juan Soto

As a result, the Yankees are sending some of their top brass to California to woo the Dominican talent back to baseball’s most storied franchise, including manager Aaron Boone, as MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported on Monday morning:

“Aaron Boone said he is planning to fly to California next week to be part of the Hal Steinbrenner/Juan Soto/Scott Boras meeting,” Hoch posted on X.

Yankees brass will need to share Boone’s sentiments on Soto to retain him

Boone came out in October just after their loss in the Fall Classic and declared that he hoped that Soto would be in New York with the Yankees forever, per Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek. This affinity that he has for the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner may influence Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner to not pull back and refrain from offering Soto the proverbial world after the dollar sign on their contract offer.

They’ll need to do so in order to move Soto’s agent Scott Boras, who is well known to play hardball and negotiate favorable contracts for his clients. The upcoming meeting could hold major weight in the ultimate decision that the four-time All-Star makes.