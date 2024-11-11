Yankees’ manager still unsure of his long-term future with the team

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone’s future with the New York Yankees is up in the air after their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Yankees and Aaron Boone are stalled on extension talks

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported on Monday morning that Boone and the Yankees have not discussed where he stands with the franchise as they look to bounce back from their Fall Classic defeat and win it all next year:

“Aaron Boone said that there are no extension talks between him and the Yankees at the moment. The team picked up his 2025 option late last week,” Hoch posted on X.

Boone has enjoyed great success with the Yankees despite not winning a World Series

The 51-year-old manager has led the Yankees to three American League Championship Series’ since taking their helm in 2018. He’s been instrumental in New York establishing themselves as one of the premier teams in the AL. Nevertheless, their inability to capture a World Series crown, even with their monumental acquisition of AL MVP candidate Juan Soto last offseason, has caused questions to arise over whether he can lead them to a World Series victory or not.

The Yankees picked up his option for the 2025 campaign. Therefore, the California native won’t need to worry about being ousted from the franchise this winter. Nevertheless, Boone’s long-term future remains tenuous. Should both parties fail to come to terms on a multi-year extension, he could be put on the hot seat at any point next year, depending on the Yankees’ success or lack thereof in the win column.