Yankees send two more representatives to the 2025 All-Star Game

After Aaron Judge was the runaway leader in All-Star Game voting, he earned an automatic starting bid as the Yankees‘ representative.

With the starter revealed, the league has now announced it’s reserves, and the Yankees will see two more representatives join the two-time MVP.

Max Fried and Jazz Chisholm will head to Atlanta to represent the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game, as these two have been some of the best in the game this season.

Signed to an eight-year deal valued at $218 million this winter, Fried has posted a 2.27 ERA with the Yankees, serving as their much-needed ace after Gerrit Cole went down with a torn UCL.

Acquired at last year’s trade deadline, Chisholm joins the AL reserves as an infielder, with 15 home runs on the season and an .841 OPS.

Jazz Chisholm and Max Fried Give the Yankees Three All-Star Representatives

Jazz Chisholm earns his second All-Star nod, this one coming with the Yankees after smashing 15 home runs with a 134 OPS+, as he’s been one of the best infielders in the league.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Marlins last summer, and he’s been one of their best players ever since putting on the classic pinstripes.

With 4.6 WAR and 26 home runs in 105 games since the trade, Brian Cashman has reaped massive benefits from this trade, and he’s finally rewarded with an All-Star appearance.

As for Max Fried, it’s his third selection to the Midsummer Classic, and he’ll be returning to Atlanta where he spent his entire Major League career up until this past winter.

With a 2.27 ERA and 111 strikeouts across 119 innings, Fried has been the ace this team needed, stabilizing the top of a rotation that’s been brutalized with injury.

Three of the Yankees’ four playoff starters are either out for the season (Cole/Schmidt) or have yet to make their 2025 debut due to injury (Gil).

His steady and dominant presence on the mound has been undeniable, and he’s vying for a shot to take home his first-ever Cy Young Award.

Both players have been integral to New York’s this season, and their spots on the AL All-Star roster are more than deserved.