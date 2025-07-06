Yankees trade catcher to Orioles for international bonus money

Right before clashing with the New York Mets on Sunday night, the New York Yankees quietly pulled off a small trade.

They sent veteran catcher Alex Jackson to the Baltimore Orioles, securing international pool money and either a player to be named later or cash.

It’s the kind of subtle move that rarely makes headlines but could shape future flexibility.

Jackson, now 29, never actually suited up for the Yankees this season, stuck behind a group with far more promise.

While the Yankees sharpen their focus on more pressing trade deadline needs, these minor deals still clear the runway for bigger plans.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees decided to move on from Alex Jackson

Jackson’s brief Yankees stint was more about insurance than impact.

They picked him up knowing his glove could offer security in an emergency.

His bat, however, simply hasn’t inspired confidence at the major league level.

Last year with the Tampa Bay Rays, Jackson hit just .122 with a woeful .201 on-base percentage and a .237 slugging mark over 58 games.

Those numbers tell a grim story for any hitter, especially one fighting for a job on a contender.

The Yankees value defense at catcher, but they also crave someone who can be more than an automatic out at the plate.

Yankees trust their young catching options

Part of the reason New York felt comfortable dealing Jackson, is their belief in young options like Austin Wells and rookie JC Escarra (who’s actually 30).

Wells is still figuring things out but flashes solid power and improving defensive skills, while Escarra provides intriguing upside as well.

At this stage, keeping Jackson on the roster meant blocking players who could become long-term contributors.

Trading him for international pool money gives general manager Brian Cashman more breathing room to scout and sign talent on the global market.

Those bonus dollars sometimes unearth stars who shape a team’s future.

Orioles needed insurance, Yankees took advantage

Baltimore finds itself in a different boat.

They’re hunting for affordable depth with the hope of stabilizing their catching situation as the long grind of summer continues.

Jackson offers them a decent glove behind the dish, even if his bat is more liability than asset.

It’s a practical pickup for an Orioles team trying to stay competitive without sacrificing anything meaningful in return.

For the Yankees, it’s a win — they shed a piece they weren’t using and secure resources that could pay off down the road.

Little moves can still matter for the Yankees’ bigger picture

The Yankees are operating under immense pressure to address far larger issues.

They need bullpen help, potentially another starter, and perhaps a big bat for the infield before the July trade deadline.

But deals like this one with Alex Jackson free up roster spots in Triple-A and add incremental value, keeping options open when Cashman looks to swing something bigger.

Sometimes it’s these quiet moves on the margins that give teams the flexibility to go for the kill later on.