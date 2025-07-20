Yankees send scouts to watch top 3B trade target

The New York Yankees aren’t waiting for the trade deadline to drop options in their lap — they’re actively hunting for impact talent.

One name they’ve zeroed in on is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who’s forcing scouts to take notice.

With Yankees personnel in attendance Saturday night, Suárez launched two home runs and collected three RBIs in a dominant outing.

He now has 33 home runs on the season, paired with a .254/.326/.585 slash line that speaks for itself.

Suárez is no longer just a speculative fit — he’s become the most electric trade target currently on the market.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Suárez’s power makes him a true lineup anchor

The Yankees already have one of baseball’s most feared lineups, but adding Suárez could push them into elite territory.

He’s a proven middle-of-the-order threat who would slot in perfectly between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

His ability to hit for power to all fields would give the Yankees an edge in ballparks like Yankee Stadium and beyond.

Suárez brings an aggressive mentality at the plate, but he’s disciplined enough to avoid being one-dimensional.

He’s not just a slugger — he’s a run-producer with big-game potential and a track record of postseason experience.

Saturday’s performance was perfectly timed

Scouts from multiple organizations were in attendance when Suárez put on a show against the St. Louis Cardinals.

His two-homer, three-RBI night didn’t just boost his stat line — it reaffirmed that he’s peaking at the right time.

For the Yankees, who are desperate to fix their third base production, that kind of performance is impossible to ignore.

With Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza struggling mightily, the Yankees need a stabilizing force at the hot corner.

Suárez doesn’t just stabilize — he elevates the entire offense and offers lineup protection for Judge in high-leverage moments.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The market is heating up — and competition is real

The Yankees aren’t the only contenders with eyes on Suárez, and they’ll have to outbid teams like the Mariners and Cubs.

Seattle has a history with Suárez, and Chicago is looking to add veteran power for a final playoff push.

That means Brian Cashman will likely have to part with a meaningful package of prospects to get a deal across the line.

The Yankees have depth in their farm system, but this is the kind of move that tests how much they’re willing to risk.

Suárez won’t come cheap — but players with this kind of impact rarely do, especially when their bat is this hot.

Suárez could be the missing piece for a deep playoff run

Adding Eugenio Suárez would solidify third base, deepen the heart of the order, and extend a lineup already full of dangerous bats.

With Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season and the rotation needing time to stabilize, the offense has become the team’s best weapon.

Suárez would give them another consistent threat — one capable of changing a game with one swing.

He’s more than a bat; he’s a playoff-caliber addition who brings presence, production, and postseason experience to a team that needs it now.