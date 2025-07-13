Yankees select toolsy shortstop with the no. 39 pick in 2025 MLB Draft

The 2025 MLB Draft begins tonight, and with the Yankees‘ first pick of the night (no. 39 overall), they’ve selected SS Dax Kilby from Newman High School.

Last season the Yankees used their first pick on RHP Ben Hess, and the year prior their no. 1 overall prospect George Lombard Jr. was selected in the first round.

With the Yankees hoping to have an active deadline as buyers, they’ll have to replenish some notable names in their system in all likelihood.

Now adding Dax Kilby to the equation, Brian Cashman and the front office are hoping they’ve found a future big leaguer who can contribute for the Yankees down the line.

ALSO READ: Yankees 1, Cubs 4: Good news and bad news from another offensive dud

Dax Kilby Heads to the Yankees At No. 39 Overall

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Yankees have selected a shortstop with their first selection of the 2025 MLB Draft, as Dax Kilby out of Newman, Georgia provides some interesting tools to the table.

A mature hitter who brings an excellent hit tool to the plate due to high contact rates and swing, and there’s some power that could develop from the left-handed side if he continues to grow into his frame.

Defensively, there isn’t much public confidence in his ability to field at the shortstop position long term, but I believe he’ll remain a strong-enough athlete to stick at a position.

With New York adding Kilby, it’s an immediate departure from last year’s draft process where they drafted pitchers with each of the first seven picks.