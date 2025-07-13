Yankees select power-hitting infielder with the no. 103 pick in 2025 MLB Draft

July 13, 2025

Following the selection of SS Dax Kilby, the New York Yankees have selected another shortstop with Kaeden Kent, who has excellent power from the left-handed side.

Son of long-time second baseman Jeff Kent, the Yankees are adding another infield bat from the left-handed side who can bring some juice to a farm system that’s definitely shifted more towards pitchers over the last year.

With 13 home runs and a .943 OPS across 56 games for Texas A&M last season, the Yankees are hoping the selection of a college bat will create a quicker path to the show.

The Yankees forfeited their second-round pick when they signed LHP Max Fried, so their second pick of Day 1 was a third-round pick.

Kaeden Kent Brings Power and MLB Bloodline to the Yankees’ Farm System

The Yankees add another left-handed infield bat to the farm system, this one a college bat in the form of Kaeden Kent whom the organization will be selecting in the third round.

His brilliant pull-side power and quick swing immediately add some power that will play at Yankee Stadium, and standing at 6’2, he has the frame to be a solid home run hitter in the big leagues.

Kent struck out less tan 14% of the time last season, working more walks than total strikeouts on the season while rocking a .544 SLG%.

He wasn’t much of a basestealer in college, and there’s no certainty he’ll stick at shortstop, but he has experience at four infield positions and the outfield as well.

