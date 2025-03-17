Yankees seem to have chosen their new ‘jacked’ designated hitter

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton sidelined for what could be more than half of the 2025 season, the Yankees need a reliable bat to fill the designated hitter role. Right now, that job appears to be heading straight to 26-year-old Ben Rice, a left-handed hitter who has quickly forced his way into the conversation with an impressive spring.

A Strong Offseason Leads to a Big Opportunity

Rice didn’t just show up to Yankees’ camp hoping to compete—he arrived looking like a player ready to seize a spot in the Yankees lineup. After adding nearly 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, he’s been hitting the ball with more authority than ever before.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over 13 games this spring, Rice is hitting .256/.326/.487 with three home runs and six RBIs. His 27.3% strikeout rate is on the high side, but his 9.1% walk rate suggests a solid approach at the plate. The added muscle is translating well, as Rice has already smashed four of the hardest-hit balls of his career in Grapefruit League action.

A Natural Fit at Yankees’ Vacant DH and a Backup for Paul Goldschmidt

While the Yankees ideally would’ve liked a right-handed bat to replace Stanton, Rice’s power and ability to handle lefties at times could make him a strong everyday option. Beyond his bat, he offers versatility, filling in as a backup first baseman behind Paul Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt has been a model of durability throughout his career, meaning Rice likely won’t see too much action at first base. Still, when needed, he’ll be ready for the role, and the Yankees won’t hesitate to get his bat in the lineup in other ways.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Boone Is a Big Fan of Rice’s Development

Manager Aaron Boone has been singing Rice’s praises since last year, and with his recent surge at the plate, the excitement is only growing.

“Last spring was my first time getting eyes on him, and I was really impressed,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I felt like, ‘Man, this guy can hit.’ He’s definitely more physically impressive, and that’s a credit to the work he’s put in. He came in a notch more physically developed, and it shows.”

Rice, meanwhile, is keeping things simple and focusing on the fundamentals.

“I’m just continuing to swing at the right pitches, have good at-bats and trying to hit the ball hard,” Rice said.

His confidence extends beyond his bat, as he’s embraced his role as a potential backup first baseman despite limited experience at the position.

“It’s funny, I never really worked on first base until I got to the big leagues,” he said. “In the Minors, it was more just game reps to get in the lineup another couple of times a week. I learned that I’m an athlete; that I can go over there and do my job. There was still definitely a little bit of a learning curve and some things that needed to be cleaned up, but it gave me confidence that I can be thrown into unfamiliar situations and still be able to adapt.”

The Underlying Numbers Back It Up

Rice’s power surge isn’t just a fluke. His average exit velocity this spring sits at an impressive 97.1 mph, a strong indicator that his added muscle is making a difference.

If that translates over a full season, expect more fly balls to leave the yard, making Rice a legitimate threat in the middle of the Yankees lineup. The team will need all the power it can get with Stanton out, and Rice is proving he’s ready for the challenge.



