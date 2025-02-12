Yankees seem oddly commited to their worst third base option

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees seem oddly committed to giving DJ LeMahieu every opportunity to win the starting third base job, even as injuries and age have taken their toll. Manager Aaron Boone spoke about LeMahieu’s status heading into spring training, offering a vote of confidence despite his recent struggles.

“DJ is healthy, which has really been the issue for him over the last couple of years,” Boone said. “He’s had those things that have popped up, that have really zapped his greatness. I’m not going to put anything past a healthy DJ LeMahieu and his ability to hit.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

LeMahieu’s Recent Decline

The Yankees are banking on health being the key to unlocking LeMahieu’s production, but the reality is he hasn’t looked like the same hitter for a while. In 2024, he slashed .204/.269/.259 over 67 games, hitting just two homers with 26 RBIs. His 52 wRC+ suggests he was nearly 50% worse than the league-average hitter, and his power has almost entirely evaporated.

Defensively, LeMahieu remains steady, but he’s also lost a step. His versatility was once a strength, but as injuries have piled up, his range at third base isn’t what it used to be. He’s still a competent defender, but for a team with championship aspirations, relying on a declining 35-year-old as their everyday third baseman is a risky proposition.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Lack of Better Options

The Yankees’ faith in LeMahieu is likely a reflection of their limited internal options. Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera will compete for time at third, but neither has proven to be a clear upgrade offensively. Brian Cashman has hinted at potential trade opportunities, but nothing has materialized yet.

For now, the Yankees appear content to see if LeMahieu can turn back the clock. If he can stay healthy and find a way to be a league-average hitter again, he could hold down the spot. But if his struggles from last season continue, the Yankees may have no choice but to pivot sooner rather than later.