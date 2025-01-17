Yankees’ secret bullpen weapon could be a game-changer in 2025

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made a habit of turning unheralded arms into bullpen staples, and Jake Cousins could be the next success story in their seemingly never-ending string of bullpen discoveries. With a devastating slider and plenty of upside, Cousins enters the 2025 season as one of the Yankees’ potential secret weapons.

From Milwaukee to the Bronx

Cousins, a 30-year-old right-hander, spent the first three years of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he flashed potential but never quite put it all together.

The Yankees took a chance on him, and he delivered in 2024, tossing 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA. He struck out an impressive 12.55 batters per nine innings while holding opposing hitters to a .14 batting average on his slider. His left-on-base rate of 81.6% and his ability to induce weak contact showcased his knack for getting out of trouble.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Though Cousins struggled with control in the past, walking 4.74 batters per nine in 2024, that number marked a career low. The Yankees will look to refine his command even further, which could unlock even more value from a pitcher already showing tremendous promise.

A Slider That Baffles Hitters

Cousins’ slider isn’t just good—it’s elite. The pitch generated a 47.7% whiff rate last season and held opponents to a .272 slugging percentage. Its sharp, sweeping break combined with Cousins’ ability to tunnel it off his 95.1 mph sinker makes it a nightmare for hitters to time up.

The sinker-slider combo proved to be lethal against both right- and left-handed hitters. His sinker held opposing batters to a .162 batting average, while his slider consistently forced batters to chase pitches well out of the strike zone. Cousins ranks in the top percentiles in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate, a testament to his ability to keep hitters guessing.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Cost-Control and Longevity

What makes Cousins even more valuable to the Yankees is his contract status. He’s under team control through the 2028 season, giving the Yankees plenty of time to maximize his talent. Having a cost-effective arm with elite upside in the bullpen is a luxury for a team already investing heavily in other areas of the roster.

A Piece of the Puzzle

Cousins’ breakout potential fits seamlessly into the Yankees’ bullpen blueprint. His ability to strike batters out at an elite rate, combined with his knack for inducing weak contact, makes him a critical piece for high-leverage situations. If he continues to refine his command, Cousins could be a go-to weapon for manager Aaron Boone in 2025, ensuring the Yankees maintain their reputation for having one of the best bullpens in baseball.