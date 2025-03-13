Yankees scratch projected starting third baseman from Thursday’s game Vs Tigers

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The last thing the Yankees need right now is another injury. With their rotation already decimated and their depth being tested across multiple positions, seeing Oswaldo Cabrera scratched from Thursday’s lineup against the Detroit Tigers had to be an unsettling sight. Fortunately, manager Aaron Boone quickly eased any concerns (via Max Goodman of NJ.com), confirming that Cabrera is simply dealing with an illness and should be back in action in the coming days.

Cabrera’s Absence Opens the Door for Peraza

With Cabrera under the weather, Oswald Peraza will get the start at third base. The Yankees are already paper-thin at the position, so this gives Peraza another shot to prove he deserves a roster spot.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cabrera has had a solid spring at the plate, hitting .286/.333/.393 with one home run and two RBIs. More importantly, he’s keeping his strikeouts low at just 10%, a sign that he’s making consistent contact. His versatility has always been his strongest asset, but with DJ LeMahieu out for the foreseeable future, the Yankees may need him to hold down the hot corner regularly.

Peraza, on the other hand, has had an uninspiring spring offensively, slashing .250/.357/.292 with one RBI over 11 games. His defense is his calling card, but his lack of power and inconsistency at the plate make it difficult to justify a roster spot, especially when the Yankees have other utility options like Pablo Reyes waiting in the wings.

A Thin Third Base Situation

Even if Cabrera returns quickly, third base remains one of the Yankees’ biggest question marks. With no external moves on the horizon, they’ll have to roll with what they have. That means some combination of Cabrera, Peraza, and potentially Reyes, depending on how things shake out before Opening Day.

While Cabrera missing a few days won’t derail anything long-term, it’s a reminder that the Yankees can’t afford many more setbacks. Every position needs to stay as healthy as possible because reinforcements aren’t exactly lined up and waiting.