Yankees scouting 9 teams, including crosstown rivals as trade deadline approaches

The New York Yankees know they’re not complete, and with the trade deadline fast approaching, they aren’t pretending otherwise.

For all their star power and payroll muscle, the Yankees still carry too many soft spots to be taken seriously in October.

The most glaring hole is at third base, where Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza have struggled to make any real impact.

Even a league-average bat at the hot corner would mark a sizable upgrade—let alone someone with upside and power.

Beyond that, the Yankees’ bullpen, once a weapon, now resembles a house of cards during a light breeze.

Luis Gil’s return should help stabilize the rotation, and Ryan Yarbrough will add depth when he comes back, but more arms are needed.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

To address these issues, New York has been sending scouts far and wide, monitoring multiple teams across both leagues.

According to Yankees insider Erik Boland, the front office is focused on nine teams in particular, including some surprises.

The Yankees have had their pro scouts on a significant number of teams in advance of the trade deadline, including the Twins, Pirates, Orioles, Guardians, Diamondbacks, Reds, Braves, Rockies and, yes, the Mets. — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 22, 2025

That list paints a picture of strategic aggression—targeting both traditional sellers and fringe contenders in flux.

A Diverse Mix of Targets from Across the League

Some of these clubs—like the Pirates, Rockies, and Orioles—are clear sellers with assets the Yankees could pounce on.

Others, such as the Twins, Braves, and Guardians, are in murkier waters and may offload players to reset or retool.

There’s also the Diamondbacks and Reds, who straddle the line between contention and collapse, making them wild cards.

What makes this list compelling is that it reflects how many different types of deals the Yankees might be considering.

From reliable infielders to bullpen reinforcements and potential back-end starters, the possibilities feel genuinely wide open.

The Mets-Yankees Conundrum: Unlikely Allies?

And then there’s the Mets—a fascinating inclusion considering the rivalry and optics of trading within New York City.

On paper, the Mets and Yankees actually make perfect trade partners, each holding what the other side needs most.

The Mets desperately need a center fielder, and the Yankees could offer Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, or even Cody Bellinger.

Meanwhile, New York’s AL club is scouring for a third baseman with upside—cue Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, or Ronny Mauricio.

Sure, trading across town invites scrutiny, but sometimes the best deals are born from mutual discomfort and necessity.

A Yankees-Mets swap would shock the baseball world—but it might make more sense than either side wants to admit.

Names to Watch as Rumors Swirl

The players being watched are a mix of familiar names and breakout performers—all with fits in the Yankees’ puzzle.

Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes offer glove-first third base solutions with untapped offensive potential.

Mitch Keller could stabilize the back end of the rotation, while Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen would be costlier prizes.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez has drawn interest as a power-hitting third baseman despite his strikeout issues and aging profile.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, now in Pittsburgh, could be a utility safety net, especially if a bigger deal fails to materialize.

The Yankees aren’t just chasing talent—they’re chasing the right blend of risk, ceiling, and playoff reliability.

Nine Days to Shape the Roster—and the Season

With nine days left before the July 31 deadline, the Yankees are in the middle of their most pivotal stretch of the season.

They’ve got the scouting network, the prospects, and the financial means to strike when the right opportunity emerges.

But urgency must match ambition—because standing pat could mean letting a promising season unravel before October arrives.

If this trade season feels like a high-stakes poker hand, Brian Cashman’s been staring at the river card for weeks.

Whether he goes all-in or folds too soon will define the Yankees’ path for the rest of 2025.

