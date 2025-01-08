Yankees’ Salary Burden: Running low on money for offseason moves

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees find themselves in a familiar bind as they enter the 2025 season. Already sitting at $303 million in estimated luxury tax payroll, they’ve surpassed the final $301 million luxury tax threshold. For a team built on marquee players, the financial leeway to make meaningful additions is all but gone. The only way out of this corner? Move contracts off the books—and fast.

Marcus Stroman’s Salary Looms Large

One obvious candidate for a salary dump is Marcus Stroman, whose $18.5 million luxury tax salary is clogging up their ability to maneuver.

Stroman, coming off a disappointing 2024 season, has become more of a liability than an asset. With a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings and career-low strikeout numbers, the 34-year-old’s value has dipped considerably. The Yankees know moving him won’t be easy; they’ll likely have to eat a chunk of his contract to entice another team to take him on. Even so, shedding some of his salary would provide just enough flexibility to address the glaring holes in the infield.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Cost-Efficient Option in Luis Arraez

One name that keeps surfacing is Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres. The three-time batting champion is a dream for teams in need of elite contact hitting, but he doesn’t come without complications.

With a projected $14.6 million salary in his final year of arbitration, he’s not exactly cheap. His defense is also a liability, and his power numbers won’t make up for it. However, Arraez would give the Yankees a much-needed leadoff hitter to bat ahead of Aaron Judge, which could help transform the lineup’s offensive flow.

The Yankees would have to balance his offensive upside against his defensive shortcomings, but given their current infield uncertainty, his bat might outweigh the glove. To make a move for Arraez feasible, offloading Stroman becomes a must.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Need for Creative Trades

Pinching pennies isn’t a phrase often associated with the Yankees, but the reality of their current payroll leaves them with limited options. While the free agent market might provide cost-efficient alternatives, it’s unlikely to offer the kind of impact player the Yankees need. Trading for an infielder is not just the most viable path forward; it’s the only one that makes sense.

Whether it’s Arraez or another player with a reasonable salary and high upside, the Yankees will have to get aggressive. They’ve already dipped into their farm system to bolster other areas of the roster, but there’s still enough talent in the pipeline to swing a trade.

Pinching Pennies with Purpose

The Yankees’ current financial situation is forcing them into unfamiliar territory: restraint. Yet, with a little creativity and the willingness to make tough decisions, they can still bolster the roster in meaningful ways. Moving Stroman, even at a loss, is the key to unlocking just enough flexibility to remain competitive.

The clock is ticking, and how the Yankees handle this luxury tax puzzle will determine whether they can patch the holes in their infield and position themselves for a serious postseason run.